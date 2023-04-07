‘Anything I got in life was through Gaelic football’ – Down’s Gareth Bailie on what makes New York GAA special

New York selector Gareth Bailie (seated, centre) listens as manager Johnny McGeeney speaks to his players before the Tailteann Cup quarter-final against Offaly at O'Connor Park in Tullamore last June. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle

On St Patrick’s Day, the Irish community from the Bronx, Yonkers and beyond gathered around McLean Avenue.