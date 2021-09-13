| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Anyone doubting the long kickout numbers, look at Niall Morgan's stats

Conan Doherty

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan celebrates Expand
Expand
Expand

Close

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan celebrates

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan celebrates

/

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan celebrates

Possession is key? Ha! No it is not. Possession in the right areas is key.

Gaelic football generally operates in a top-down fashion. Whatever is happening at the highest level, whatever works for the best, it filters down until eventually everyone is trying their own version of it and the best practice gains start to dilute like Chinese whispers, coaches ignore the make-up of players they're working with in favour of copying something that worked somewhere else, and the game stagnates until the next innovation comes along.

Well, if every team in the country isn't watching Niall Morgan's long kickouts and thinking it's time to move on from the short-game philosophy, they've lost the plot.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy