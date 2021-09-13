Anyone doubting the long kickout numbers, look at Niall Morgan's stats

Possession is key? Ha! No it is not. Possession in the right areas is key.

Gaelic football generally operates in a top-down fashion. Whatever is happening at the highest level, whatever works for the best, it filters down until eventually everyone is trying their own version of it and the best practice gains start to dilute like Chinese whispers, coaches ignore the make-up of players they're working with in favour of copying something that worked somewhere else, and the game stagnates until the next innovation comes along.

Well, if every team in the country isn't watching Niall Morgan's long kickouts and thinking it's time to move on from the short-game philosophy, they've lost the plot.

Of all the fads and trends that seeped down from the top over the years, the homage to possession has probably been the worst for the game - worse even than blanket defences. It's been a double-edged sword because it slowed attacks, it stunted players' development and it taught a generation of footballers to not even think about going anywhere near a tackle. Creativity and imagination went backwards quicker than a handpass on the far 45. And that meant that defending actually got worse because the demand for it plummeted because only a select few players were actually allowed to try and beat an opponent.

Everybody else? Their main job was to not give the damn thing away. Do not lose the ball under any circumstance. Possession is key. Turnovers are oxygen - bla bla bla.

So it was only natural that the focus of a lot of coaching moved onto aspects of the game that risked giving the ball away. Like a kickout.

And the mantra was to go short. Just get the ball - that’s all that matters, we’ll figure out a way to get up the pitch later. It’s harder to get up the pitch though when you’re telling people to avoid contact. But that wasn’t a priority because the mindset boiled down to one, unarguable fact: having the ball in your hands means the other team don’t have the ball in their hands. And as everyone knows, most teams operate on a fear and paranoia of what everyone else are or aren’t or might be doing.

Going long with the kickout quickly became a no-no as percentages took over Gaelic football.

Percentages of what? That should’ve been the abiding question. Kicking long definitely reduces your percentage of getting the ball in your hand but it increases your percentage of scoring.

On Saturday, in the All-Ireland final, Niall Morgan put on the easiest masterclass of his life to show this to any doubters in black and white.

Morgan isn’t a top class goalkeeper, he’s a brilliant footballer. His scores were jaw-dropping and clutch. His runs from deep were cutting. He intercepted a long Mayo ball into the Tyrone full back line at one stage and, in the very same play, ran out to kick over the top to the Tyrone full forward line to put Darren McCurry through on goal. What other player - never mind goalkeeper - scales the pitch like that with such minimum fuss?

But his long, booming kicks from the tee marked his and Tyrone’s performance apart, even if he could do that in his sleep.

Of Tyrone's 24 kickouts in the decider, Morgan went long with 15 of them and short with nine.

They might've surrendered possession five times with the long kickouts compared to just once with the short kickout, but the outcome is the only thing anyone should be worried about.

In the first half, Tyrone went long with their kickout five times and short with it five times. They won the ball four times each. Of those four:

- They scored 0-3 directly from the four long kickouts

- They scored 0-1 from the four short kickouts

- They conceded 0-1 from the short kickouts (none from the long kicks)

- They also conceded three scoring chances (from the same phase of play) from the short kickouts (none from the long kickouts)

In the second half, Tyrone's mentality eventually shifted as they protected a lead but the numbers were still significantly in favour of a long kickout.

Tyrone scored a total of 1-3 direct from the long kickout (15 kicks). They also missed some gilt-edged chances that were opened up from Niall Morgan - remember Niall Sludden's close range wide on the right hand side and then Mattie Donnelly coming from the other side but tried to go the whole way to goal before being turned over. That led to one of the points Tyrone conceded from a long kickout when it should've been a score for themselves.

It was easier to cut through Mayo because 8 of the 10 balls they won from long kickouts were won in the Mayo half of the pitch. Twice, a Tyrone midfielder - Brian Kennedy and then Con Kilpatrick - caught the ball and by the time they turned and took their four steps, they were already on the Mayo 45. The latter of those was to set McKenna away for the second goal.

By contrast, Mayo might not have won any of Tyrone's short kickouts (the only one that went astray was Morgan failing to kick it beyond the 21), but those short kickouts for Tyrone (nine of them in total) actually resulted in five chances for Mayo (not Tyrone) in the same phase of play. Two of them were goal chances.

You might guarantee possession from a short kickout but there's no guarantee what's going to happen over the next 120 metres of the pitch. It's a long way to go, it's a lot of bodies to get through, it's a slow, standing start position with what's usually the players of least flair on the pitch. It's no surprise that Tyrone eventually lost the ball in the tackle four times after those eight successful short kickouts. 50 per cent of the time.

With the long kickout, they started their attack in Mayo's half 80 per cent of the times they won it. And from there, they wreaked bloody havoc.

- A long kickout reduces the percentage of winning the ball but increases the percentage of scoring

- A short kickout increases the percentage of winning the ball but also increases the percentage of conceding

Possession is key, they used to say. Thankfully, now, better coaches realise the best way to win matches is to score. And the best way to score is to do things that will open up the opposition and make plays that will get you into areas to score.

And the best antidote for that crippling fear of losing the ball? Defenders who can defend.