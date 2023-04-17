| 15.6°C Dublin

Any top-tier team would not have allowed Monaghan back into the game the way Tyrone did

Dick Clerkin

Monaghan's Conor McManus celebrates at the final whistle after his side's Ulster SFC quarter-final win over Tyrone. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand
Monaghan's Shane Carey is congratulated by former Monaghan player Dick Clerkin after their Ulster SFC quarter-final win over Tyrone at Healy Park in Omagh. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Monaghan's Conor McManus celebrates at the final whistle after his side's Ulster SFC quarter-final win over Tyrone. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

My earliest Ulster Championship memory is from when I was six years old, perched on my father’s shoulders, watching Nudie Hughes run Tyrone ragged in the 1988 Ulster final in Clones.

From that day on, Nudie was the player we all wanted to be, and Ulster Championship games were always seen as something special – better again if they were in a packed St Tiernach’s Park.

