My earliest Ulster Championship memory is from when I was six years old, perched on my father’s shoulders, watching Nudie Hughes run Tyrone ragged in the 1988 Ulster final in Clones.

From that day on, Nudie was the player we all wanted to be, and Ulster Championship games were always seen as something special – better again if they were in a packed St Tiernach’s Park.

Regardless of where your county’s provincial journey started, the final was where you wanted it to end.

On Sunday, Monaghan’s 2023 journey began in Omagh, which is a place I have few fond memories of.

The last time I was there for a Championship game was 2018, when the Farney County were sucker-punched by Fermanagh with a last-minute winning goal.

It was a gut-wrenching and humiliating defeat after beating Tyrone in the same venue only a few weeks earlier, helped by a goal from current manager Vinny Corey.

The lowest part of my career also came at Healy Park a few years earlier, when I was sent off before half-time in our opener against Tyrone and my first Championship game as Monaghan captain.

Two yellow cards against Monaghan’s nemesis of that era, Seán Cavanagh. For the record, I got the second one rescinded but it did little to heal the humiliating wound from that day. As a result of all that, the mid-Ulster venue has never held much fondness for me.

Driving across the border on Sunday, en route with my two boys, I feared what the latest chapter in Tyrone-Monaghan rivalry would hold. Would Conor McManus start? And if so, would he be fit to finish? Where is this Tyrone team at, and were they finally going to deliver a campaign befitting of their fortuitous 2021 All-Ireland triumph?

Thankfully, those painful Omagh memories have now been displaced following one of the most enjoyable afternoons spent watching a game.

Monaghan's Shane Carey is congratulated by former Monaghan player Dick Clerkin after their Ulster SFC quarter-final win over Tyrone at Healy Park in Omagh. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Monaghan's Shane Carey is congratulated by former Monaghan player Dick Clerkin after their Ulster SFC quarter-final win over Tyrone at Healy Park in Omagh. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

If you offered most Monaghan supporters a hard-fought three-point defeat at half-time, they would have likely taken it. A Tyrone thumping seemed a real possibility at that stage.

Vinny Corey was surprisingly measured about his team’s unlikely second-half performance in his post-match interview. God knows his predecessor Banty McEnaney would have been much more animated.

His assuredness and composure is rubbing off on his players, and they reeled in a complacent Tyrone team with every piercing attack in the second half. Ryan O’Toole, one of several newcomers this year, repaid his manager’s faith with an injury-time winning goal that will be hard to match if he plays for another 20 years. This game stood up on its own merits in any competition, yet regrettably and predictably, commentators are unable to analyse a provincial match without ascribing its All-Ireland relevance.

Sunday’s dramatic encounter was no different, with the Sunday Game pundits Colm Cooper and Enda McGinley attempting to measure the game’s All Ireland credentials after Tyrone’s latest humbling defeat.

I will put my head on the block here and now and say that if that Tyrone team go on and competes for Sam Maguire this summer, I will lick Rory Gallagher’s post-match palms.

The same Gallagher, former Fermanagh player and manager, hysterically celebrated Derry’s expected win in front of the Enniskillen crowd on Saturday with a lack of humility that we expect.

Charm is not high on Rory’s agenda, however. But the tables have turned on Derry’s breakthrough Ulster Championship season last year as they have not reached the semi-final with Corey’s men via the long grass this time.

Revenge is a dish best served cold and Monaghan should have all the psychological armoury they need to raise a better gallop than their Athletic Grounds defeat last year.

Monaghan should not get carried away. As much as I am delighted for Corey and the boys, any of the top-tier teams would not have allowed that Monaghan team back into the game in the way Tyrone did.

Conor McManus kicked nine points on the one leg and the oldest defender on the pitch, Karl O’Connell, ran the legs of the Tyrone backtrackers in the second half.

Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan had a bad day on the line after replacing the likes of a proven leader in Mattie Donnelly with rookies that had no impact. On the other hand, Vinny Corey played his limited bench to near perfection.

Vinny’s maiden Championship win ensures that both my first and most recent memories of Ulster Championship football is Monaghan beating Tyrone.

In 1988 Nudie set the benchmark for all Monaghan footballers that followed and he is rivalled only by Conor McManus for the title of our greatest ever. Modern-day supporters would struggle to believe anyone was ever better than Conor and they could be right.

Yet, for the six-year-olds in the crowd in Omagh on Sunday, their first Championship memory will be Ryan O’Toole’s dramatic winner.

A match-winning goal buried low to a Tyrone net, just like Nudie Hughes did 35 years ago. I won’t forget either of them.