Antrim GAA have confirmed that their Round 2 All-Ireland qualifier with Kildare will take place at Corrigan Park on Saturday, June 22.

Antrim GAA have confirmed that their Round 2 All-Ireland qualifier with Kildare will take place at Corrigan Park on Saturday, June 22.

Antrim get green light to host Kildare at Corrigan Park in front of 2,000 spectators

The west Belfast venue, home of the St John's club, has passed a safety inspection by the GAA's National Facilities, Health and Safety Committee but can only cater for 2,000 fans.

Ironically, their opponents Kildare found themselves in the same position 12 months ago, ahead of their third-round qualifier against Mayo which went ahead in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge. Antrim had their Ulster quarter-final against Tyrone moved to Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors