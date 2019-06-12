Sport Gaelic Football

Wednesday 12 June 2019

Antrim get green light to host Kildare at Corrigan Park in front of 2,000 spectators

Casement Park which was supposed to be completely revamped into a new stadium but the project is in doubt. Photo: Sportsfile
Casement Park which was supposed to be completely revamped into a new stadium but the project is in doubt. Photo: Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Antrim GAA have confirmed that their Round 2 All-Ireland qualifier with Kildare will take place at Corrigan Park on Saturday, June 22.

The west Belfast venue, home of the St John's club, has passed a safety inspection by the GAA's National Facilities, Health and Safety Committee but can only cater for 2,000 fans.

Ironically, their opponents Kildare found themselves in the same position 12 months ago, ahead of their third-round qualifier against Mayo which went ahead in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge. Antrim had their Ulster quarter-final against Tyrone moved to Armagh's Athletic Grounds.

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

The Throw-In: Galway deliver when needed, the rise of Leinster hurling and Mickey Harte’s dilemma

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport