Antrim get back to winning ways in NFL Division 3 with six-point win over Wicklow

Antrim got back to winning ways in Division Three of the Allianz Football League as they accounted for Wicklow at a chilly Corrigan Park on Saturday.

The hosts made the much better start, going 0-4 to 0-0 ahead after 16 minutes with Ruairi McCann pointing either side of points from Ryan Murray and Odhran Eastwood.

Wicklow responded with Kevin Quinn thumping to the net straight away and a Mark Kenny point brought them level, but Antrim responded well with Kevin Small and Eastwood scoring in quick succession and they really should have had a goal, but Jamie Gribbin was twice unable to turn the ball home from close range.

They were punished with the visitors getting back on terms again and while Ryan Murray appeared to give Antrim a lead going into the break, an Oisin McGraynor free with the last kick of the half left the sides level, 0-7 to 1-4.

After an exchange of points early in the second period, Antrim bagged their first goal on 40 minutes after a quick exchange of passes resulted in Marc Jordan blasting home.

Andy Maher hit back with a Wicklow point, but goal chances came and went at both ends with Tomás McCann denied by a square ball in the build-up and Kevin Small rattling the bar for Antrim, while Rory Stokes flashed a shot across goal at the other end.

The hosts led by three deep in stoppage time when they finally sealed their win when Conor Murray thumped to the net.

Scorers – Antrim: Conor Murray 1-1, Ruairi McCann 0-3 (1f), Marc Jordan 1-0, Odhran Eastwood 0-2, Ryan Murray 0-2, Kevin Small 0-1, Tómas McCann 0-1. Wicklow: Mark Kenny 0-3 (2f), Kevin Quinn 1-0, Eoin Murtagh 0-1, Andy Maher 0-1, Darragh Fitzgerald 0-1, Oisin McGraynor 0-1 (f).

Antrim: Oisin Kerr; Eoghan McCabe, Ricky Johnston, Patrick McCormick; Paddy McAleer, James Laverty, Peter Healy; Michael McCann, Kevin Small; Ryan Muray, Jamie Gribbin, Marc Jordan; Tomás McCann, Ruairi McCann, Odhran Eastwood. Subs: Conor Murray for E McCabe (HT), Patrick McBride for P McAleer (50), Seamus McGarry for T McCann (55), Martin Johnston for M Jordan (59), Pat Shivers for R Johnston (68).

Wicklow: Shane Doyle; Patrick O'Keane, Malachy Stone, Niall Devereux; Zach Cullen, Niall Donnelly, Eoin Murtagh, Dean Healy, Pádraig O'Toole; Andy Maher, Mark Kenny, Darragh Fitzgerald; Oisin McGraynor, Kevin Quinn, Eoin Darcy. Subs: Tom Moran for N Devereux (HT), Rory Stokes for E Darcy (50), JP Hurley for K Quinn (64), Craig Maguire for Z Cullen (70).