Antrim boost Division 3 survival hopes with surprise win over Cavan

Antrim took a huge step towards safety and in the process dented Cavan’s promotion hopes in Belfast.

The Saffrons led 1-7 to 0-4 at half-time, with Ruairí McCann finding the net in the fifth minute, while Paddy McBride and Odhran Eastwood kicked two points apiece.

A point from Dominic McEnhill saw Antrim stretch their lead to 10 (1-14 to 0-7) after 58 minutes before Cavan rattled off an unanswered 1-5 to leave just two in it, with a stunning goal from Conor Madden giving the Breffni Blues fresh hope.

A pair of Eastwood frees appeared to have settled it (1-16 to 1-12), but after Conor Smith missed from just yards out, Paddy Lynch netted Cavan’s second goal four minutes into time added on to leave the bare minimum in it.

However, there would be no repeat of the Fermanagh loss for Antrim this time. They got upfield and McBride kicked his fifth point of the day to seal their win and leave them in a great position to beat the drop.