Anthony Cunningham unveils four new Rossie selectors

ANTHONY CUNNINGHAM has unveiled an all-new team of selectors as he plans for his fourth season in the Roscommon football hotseat.

The four new additions in the dugout will include former London manager Noel Dunning and Derek Duggan, a star forward with the Rossies in the 1990s.

The announcement follows confirmation from Steven Poacher earlier this week that the Down native was stepping down from his coaching role after one season.

Selectors Mark Dowd and Iain Daly, who have been part of Cunningham’s management team throughout his three-year tenure, were not in position to commit for the coming season either.

A Roscommon GAA statement confirmed that Dunning, Duggan, Luke Bree and Peter Tormey will now take up the roles of selector/coach.

Former Sligo Rovers goalkeeping coach Leo Tierney will oversee coaching of the Roscommon netminders, while Gary Flannery will remain in place as strength and conditioning coach.

"On behalf of Roscommon GAA, I wish Anthony and his backroom team the very best of luck for 2022. I would like to welcome Luke, Noel, Derek, Peter and Leo on board,” said Roscommon chairperson Brian Carroll.

“A very special word of thanks to Mark Dowd, Iain Daly, Dara Bruen and Steven Poacher for their dedication and commitment to Roscommon GAA during their time with the Roscommon senior football team."