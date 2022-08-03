Anthony Cunningham steps down as Roscommon manager after four seasons in charge

Anthony Cunningham has stepped down as Roscommon manager after four years in charge.

The former Galway hurler and hurling manager led the county to a Connacht title in his first year, 2019, while he also oversaw promotions to Division 1 in 2020 and earlier this year when they beat Galway in the Division 2 league final.

But Galway beat them in the Connacht final a few weeks later while their exit against Clare in the qualifiers has probably hastened Cunningham's departure now.

He informed the county board that he did not want to be considered for a fifth year.

He is the 11th inter-county football manager to leave an outgoing position following on from Enda McGinley (Antrim), Seamus McEnaney (Monaghan), James McCartan (Down), Declan Bonner (Donegal), Shane Roche (Wexford), John Maughan (Offaly), Billy O'Loughlin (Longford), Andy McEntee (Meath) and James Horan (Mayo).

Keith Ricken has also stepped down but he had handed over duties to John Cleary on a temporary basis during the season anyway.

There are a number of hurling management vacancies that could tempt Cunningham and previously he worked as a coach to Pat Gilroy in Dublin in 2018 prior to Mattie Kenny taking over.