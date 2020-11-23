Anthony Cunningham given two-year extension as Roscommon boss

Anthony Cunningham has been handed a two-year extension as Roscommon football manager.

The former Galway hurling boss led his adopted Rossies to the Connacht SFC summit in his maiden campaign, 2019, and followed up with a Division 2 title this year, securing an immediate return to the Allianz League’s top-flight.

However, hopes of retaining their provincial crown were quashed by Mayo after a deflating semi-final display earlier this month.

Despite that setback, the Roscommon county agreed to reappoint Cunningham for an additional two-year term, until the end of 2022, at an online meeting tonight.

Online Editors