Another Mayo legend steps away as four-time All-Star Keith Higgins announces inter-county retirement

Four-time All-Star defender Keith Higgins has announced his retirement from inter-county football after a decorated career with Mayo.

In a message posted on Twitter he said: ‘The time has come to step away. It’s been an unbelievable journey and an absolute privilege. Thank you.’

He is the sixth Mayo player to retire since their All-Ireland final loss in December to Dublin, following in the footsteps of David Clarke, Tom Parsons, Seamus O’Shea, Donal Vaughan, and Chris Barrett.

The Ballyhaunis native had a distinguished career both as a footballer and hurler. Aged 35, he had been Mayo’s longest-serving outfield player, having made his debut in 2006 when he was named Young Player of the Year.

He captained Mayo to win the All-Ireland U-21 title the same year and played at corner back on the senor side beaten by Kerry in the All-Ireland senior decider. A perfect fixture in the Mayo defence for the next decade, he also featured at centre-forward for a couple of seasons.

He featured in five more deciders in 2012, 2013, 2016 – which went to a replay – and 2017. He wasn’t part of Mayo’s 26-man squad for last month’s final but was on the extended panel. It is probable that he will continue to play hurling for the county.

He is the only Connacht player to win Railway Cup medals in both hurling and football. He won the hurling medal in 2005 and the football in 2014, when the province won their first title since 1968.

An All-Star on four occasions (2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017) he won eight Connacht championship medals and a National League medal in 2019. He also won a Sigerson Cup medal in 2005.

In hurling, he won an All-Ireland junior championship medal, a Division 3 National Hurling League medal as well as a Nicky Rackard medal in 2016. In 2018 he was named on the Christy Ring All-Star hurling team.

Mayo GAA Chairman Liam Moffatt said: "Mayo GAA would like to sincerely thank Keith for his immense contribution & commitment to Mayo GAA throughout his distinguished playing career. We wish Keith all the best in 2021 and beyond."

Online Editors