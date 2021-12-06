Anna Livia’s Ray Houghton was the spark that ignited a decade-long Sky Blue inferno

HIS was the spark that ignited a flame that would flare into a devouring decade-long Sky Blue inferno.

He was Thor, visiting thunder on a mid-September afternoon in 2011, a ground-shaking bolt of sound, an ear-piercing missile of liberation, a lightning strike of hope.

A projectile from the heavens that singed the earth and immediately altered the landscape of Gaelic games.

Anna Livia’s Ray Houghton, he twice authored flashes of imperishable summer alchemy, goals that rattled and shook the bones of a trembling, weak-kneed coliseum.

Croke Park in 2011 was his Stuttgart, in 2013, his Giants Stadium, the Broadway stage where the hand of history chose to perch on his broad Templeogue shoulders.

And knotted his name into the city of his birth’s consciousness.

Expand Close Kevin McManamon, Dublin, shoots to score his side's second goal. 2013 All-Ireland SFC, Semi-Final, Dublin v Kerry. Picture credit: D‡ire Brennan / SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kevin McManamon, Dublin, shoots to score his side's second goal. 2013 All-Ireland SFC, Semi-Final, Dublin v Kerry. Picture credit: D‡ire Brennan / SPORTSFILE

With his twin tormentings of Kerry, the original in Dublin’s breakthrough surge, the sequel two years later in a swashbuckling semi-final epic, Kevin McManamon’s initials were tattooed indelibly into the versed arena’s marrow.

It was the equivalent of Jack B Yeats initialling the Liffey Swim or any of his other masterworks.

The insurgent tumult that engulfed the old palace when McManamon fired his immortal All-Ireland killshot ten years ago was that of new world order asserting itself.

That September 18th, he announced himself as Dublin’s secret sauce, the head on a perfectly poured pint of stout, the soaring crescendo of a Luke Kelly chorus.

As the father of the revolution.

If it would yield a golden harvest of eight All-Irelands in ten seasons, still the suspicion is it might have been stillborn had the crouched tiger with the number 24 shirt on his back not chosen that moment to pounce upon Kerry’s throat.

That 64th minute goal was the endorphin releasing enabler, the catalyst that facilitated all that followed: Cluxton’s buzzer-beating winner, the erosion of self-doubt, the Gavin Supremacy, year after year of Caesar-like imperium.

It was the foundation stone on which the greatest team the game has known was constructed.

Expand Close Kevin McManamon of Dublin celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2019 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay win over Kerry. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kevin McManamon of Dublin celebrates with the Sam Maguire Cup following the 2019 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay win over Kerry. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The first nugget mined from the Klondike, one that opened the gates to the Yukon Trail for those that followed: Fenton and Kilkenny, O’Callaghan and McCaffrey.

The temptation is to be reductive about McManamon’s influence, to pigeon-hole him as one of those Marvel Comic superheroes – Adrenalin Rush Man – who arrived in the nick of time to rescue the Dubs from a burning building.

But, in truth, he was so much more than a shapeshifting genie let loose from the bottle in times of crisis to grant Pat Gilroy or Jim Gavin three gamechanging wishes.

To reduce him to super-sub caricature is to undersell his bone-deep contribution to the Decade of the Dubs.

Consumed by the mental side of combat, he was a cerebral presence in the dressing-room, one whose considered words came to carry the authority of a three-star general.

Those with whom he soldiered recognised in McManamon the qualities of a natural born leader: He was selfless, self-starting, emotionally intelligent, uninterested in celebrity, propelled by a hunger for self-improvement, rising to deliver his most towering contributions in moments of crisis. An individual whose supreme loyalty was always to the team.

The wind was not always at his sails. McManamon had to face down the pathogen of self-doubt that can cripple the progress of so many talented young athletes.

He consumed literature on sports psychology as greedily as if they were protein shakes.

Drilling deep into the mental side of performance, he not only chased away the demons of anxiety, he also found a wellspring from which a professional career would flow.

His reputation soared to such a level that he would travel to Tokyo as part of Ireland’s Olympic boxing backroom team, a confessional and voice of reassurance.

As a footballer, his ball-carrying, work rate, low centre of gravity, capacity to break a tackle and eye for a killer score elevated McManamon to the higher rungs of the ladder.

In 2016, he was on every shortlist for Footballer of the Year until the sun declined to shine for him in the drawn final against Mayo: Still, his omission from that year’s team of the year felt like a small miscarriage of justice.

More than 20 Dublin players received at least one All-Star in the decade since 2011.

That McManamon is not among them seems remarkable, incorrect suggesting he was a marginal figure rather than a vital fountainhead contributing to the rush of glory.

His influence was profound and enduring, but one moment will always shine with a brighter wattage than any other.

Just as Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman will always have Paris, McManamon will forever hold the title deeds to that landmark 2011 goal that triggered such a visceral detonation. Dublin, 16 years without an All-Ireland and trailing by four, were eyeballing another lost year when he dropped the shoulder, cut inside and let fly.

Though the bedlam when his dagger found Kerry’s ribcage was mined from human throats, the sonic boom it triggered suggested an arrowhead of Mach 3 fighter jets had flashed low over Croke Park in some ungodly rush.

The sacred coliseum has rarely known such a violent, volcanic eruption of sound.

For Dublin, it was freedom’s bell chiming, the Hill 16 campanologists celebrating a euphoric unshackling.

This was Kevin McManamon’s gift to his home town, the Big Bang from which a Sky Blue universe was born.