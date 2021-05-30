Angry Galway boss Pádraic Joyce labels home game for Monaghan as ‘a joke’

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce has expressed anger at the GAA's decision to award Monaghan home advantage for the counties' relegation play-off. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Galway boss Pádraic Joyce has slammed Croke Park fixture-makers for giving Monaghan home advantage when they meet in a vital Allianz Football League relegation play-off next month.

“I’m just after being told it is away because they had no home games and we had two home games – so they are being rewarded for breaking a curfew and I find that unbelievable,” Joyce complained after watching his team battle to a four-point defeat against All-Ireland champions Dublin in Tuam.

“It’s a joke, if you ask me, and I don’t know how Croke Park came up with that solution to play in Monaghan.

“We will play wherever it is on, but I think it disrespects the whole system and the whole Allianz League if you are going rewarding a county to get a home vital game when you broke the rules. I have to talk to our secretary, I only heard there 10 seconds ago.”

The losers of the Galway/Monaghan clash, on the weekend after next, will be relegated to Division 2.

Joyce’s ire is over a CCCC regulation that where a team only played one home game in the regulation league, and faces a team who had two home outings, the latter must travel for their play-off.

As it transpired, Monaghan haven’t even played one home game to date, with two away fixtures against Donegal and Tyrone coming after their opener against Armagh was moved to neutral Enniskillen as a result of their training session in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.