Andy Moran to remain with Leitrim for next two years despite Mayo job links

Andy Moran is set to remain in charge of Leitrim for the next two seasons.

With his name inevitably linked to the vacant position in his native Mayo, Leitrim have moved to secure Moran with the county’s management committee announcing that his initial two-year term has now been extended until the end of 2024.

“ Leitrim GAA Management Committee at its meeting tonight decided that it would be recommending to its July county committee meeting that Andy Moran’s current two-year term as Leitrim GAA senior football team manager would be extended to include the next two seasons that is 2023 and 2024,” read a statement.

The former Mayo star took charge of Leitrim ahead of the 2022 season and saw his side win four of seven Division Four games. They beat London in the Connacht championship before going down to Galway in Salthill. In the Tailteann Cup, they beat Antrim before losing to Sligo on penalties.

Ray Dempsey, who won back-to-back county titles with Knockmore, is said to be leading the race to succeed Horan in Mayo.

The likes of Monaghan and Meath are also on the hunt for a new football manager.