New Leitrim manager Andy Moran.

Conor McKeon

Andy Moran has been confirmed as the new Leitrim senior football manager.

The 2017 Footballer of the Year had been linked with a number of vacant inter-county positions in the past few weeks, most recently Longford.

Moran – who retired from inter-county football at the end of 2019 – took his first major step into coaching back in January, when he took charge of his native Ballaghaderreen as part of a joint management ticket along with Mike Solan.

Solan will be his assistant manager in Leitrim, with former players Barry McWeeney and James Glancy as selectors.

In a statement released today, the Leitrim county board said: "We are delighted to bring the process of selecting a person to lead the County’s Senior Team into competitive action for the 2022 season to a conclusion with the appointment of the former Mayo Senior Footballer to this position.

"We look forward to a year of progress, as we, hopefully, head into a playing season in which normality will have resumed, following the continued Covid pandemic disruption of the 2020/2021 playing seasons."

