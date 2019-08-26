Andy Moran calls time on 17-year inter-county career with Mayo

Andy Moran has brought his 17-year inter-county career with Mayo to an end.

Moran confirmed his departure to former Irish soccer international Richie Sadlier in an interview for the 'Players Chair' which will be broadcast on the 'Second Captains' podcast tomorrow morning.

Moran said he had had a conversation with manager James Horan, informing him of his decision and had left the squad's Whatsapp group.

"My career is finished as of yesterday. I had a conversation with James just to let him know it was finished," he confirmed.

"I'm now refocusing and my mind is clear and I can think 'what is my next step, what do I want to get into.'

"I've left the Whatsapp group. That was the toughest moment of all," he added.

Moran has been involved as a Mayo senior since 2003 when he played in the league, making his championship debut the following year.

An iconic figure in the county, his optimism endeared him to supporters and he never stopped striving to land that elusive All-Ireland title for Mayo throughout the decade.

Andy Moran of Mayo, behind, celebrates with team-mate Aidan O'Shea after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Replay match between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin.

He had his best year in 2017 when, at the age of 33, he scored 3-24 from play during Mayo's 10-match run to win PwC GAA/GPA 'footballer of the year.'

Moran was involved in 85 championship games for Mayo, the same number that Colm Cooper played for Kerry.

Only Stephen Cluxton with Dublin, Sean Cavanagh with Tyrone and Tomas and Marc O Se with Kerry have played more championship games for their respective counties.

Even in the latter stages of this year's championship Moran's value to Mayo was evident in his contributions off the bench during their 'super eights' campaign, scoring 0-2, 0-1 and 0-2 in the games against Kerry, Meath and Donegal.

The Ballaghdereen man got his career back on track in 2013 after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in the 2012 All-Ireland quarter-final against Down which put him out of that's year's All-Ireland final defeat to Donegal.

