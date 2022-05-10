Andy McEntee’s trouble with the Dubs faces a pivotal watershed

Whenever Andy McEntee vacates the Royal throne, his rollercoaster reign is almost certain to be defined by his relationship with Dublin. And not in a good way.

He didn’t face Jim Gavin’s insatiable machine in his first two campaigns, but over the next three Leinster championships Meath would lose to Dublin by a cumulative 43 points.

All bar one of those six halves of football were hopelessly tilted against McEntee: the one exception came after half-time last July, when his team exposed gaping chunks in Dublin’s quest for an All-Ireland seven-in-a-row.

But that moral victory of sorts may as well have happened in a vacuum … Meath had no ‘back door’ opportunity to build on; the manager was almost voted out of office in the off-season; and hopes of a sustained promotion drive to lift the mood and inject momentum were scuppered from the very beginning.

Instead of chasing a top-flight spot, Meath spent most of spring battling to escape a relegation dogfight. Come championship, beating Wicklow (via goals, not points) did little enough to elevate expectation.

McEntee admitted afterwards that it “wouldn’t be good enough” against a more substantial opposition. And he said that before they drew Dublin.

The glass-half-full synopsis is that this Sunday offers a free shot at redemption for McEntee in this previously lopsided head-to-head. But no one is banking on it.

Not the Meath fans, who will set out for Croke Park in nervous trepidation – those who make the trip. Not the bookies, who have priced Dublin as 1/14 favourites to win their Leinster SFC semi-final in 70 minutes, with the handicap set at eight points.

But what of the manager and his players? There lies the key. When Meath stunned Dublin with that five-goal salvo in 2010, it was a seismic result – but nothing compared to a similar such outcome this weekend.

Twelve years ago, Pat Gilroy’s Dubs had been forced to extra-time in their first outing by Wexford. Whereas ten days ago, Dessie Farrell’s team routed Wexford (in their own strawberry patch) by 23 points.

True, you are not comparing like with like: For example, Wexford circa 2010 and Wexford circa 2022 are poles apart. On the flip side, there were hints last Saturday week that Dublin are edging back closer to their old dominant selves after a horror-show nine months – in which case, Meath could be in for their most difficult 70 minutes of an already challenging 2022.

McEntee’s own history with Farrell goes back a decade, to the 2012 minor championship, when the latter prevailed on the double, Dublin beating Meath by 12 points in the Leinster final and by six in their All-Ireland rematch.

Curiously, McEntee’s finest hour in management came with a Dublin team, masterminding All-Ireland club success for Ballyboden St Enda’s in 2016 … but Croke Park, ever since, has been a far less happy hunting ground for him.

The 2019 Leinster final against a Dublin team chasing the fabled All-Ireland five-in-a-row was a curious affair: Meath frustrated Gavin’s vaunted attack for most of the first half, only for their own scattergun shooting to make their task an impossible one. It eventually ended in 16-point defeat, by 1-17 to 0-4.

With Farrell now at the Dublin helm, an already-relegated Meath battled manfully in the 2020 league at Parnell Park, only losing by four points – a grossly misleading pointer for the Leinster final a month later, when the margin was a record-shredding 21 points.

If this was the lowest point of McEntee’s rivalry with the Dubs, last year’s semi-final was in danger of going the same way at half-time, with the deficit standing at 11 points.

Incredibly, by the 68th minute, Dublin had only added two more points and their lead had been whittled down to three.

Eventually they survived to win by six; the big imponderable afterwards was whether this was indicative of major Meath improvement or further evidence of Dublin’s incremental decline.

Either way, even if the return to fitness and form of Conor McGill, Bryan Menton and Ronan Jones has bolstered Meath’s spine after a disastrous league start, there is no disguising the size of their task.

A slim majority of the executive wanted McEntee gone last October; but club delegates voted otherwise. But the second of his three-year terms is almost up: if he wants to carry on, you’d imagine that either a Leinster title or a ‘back door’ run to the quarter-finals may be required.

Even if Dublin are no longer the force of old, the first of those still looks beyond them.