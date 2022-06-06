ANDY McEntee’s reign as Meath manager is over.

In a statement published on the county board’s website this evening, McEntee confirmed he would not be seeking reappointment after his latest term elapsed on Saturday, when Meath's season finished with defeat to Clare in Ennis.

“It has been an honour to have been manager of the Meath Senior Football team,” his statement reads, “and I’d like to thank the Chairperson of Coiste na Mí, John Kavanagh and former chairpersons Peter O’Halloran and Conor Tormey for their full support during my tenure.

“But most of all I’d like to thank all the players and management teams that I have worked with over the years. I wish the county every success in the future.”

In all, McEntee was manager for six years.

Appointed in August of 2016, his stock was high after guiding Dublin club, Ballyboden St. Enda’s, to an All-Ireland club title.

Previously, he’d been in charge of the Meath minors when they made an All-Ireland final in 2012.

His period in charge saw huge turnover in players, the highpoints of which were competing in the Super 8s in 2019 and spending a season in Division 1 of the League in 2020, but ultimately Meath never mounted a credible challenge to Dublin’s dominance in Leinster.

They lost by 16 points in the 2019 Leinster final, by 21 points a year later and by six and 13 at the provincial semi-final stage in 2021 and this year.

McEntee’s future looked uncertain last October when the executive of the Meath county board voted against him staying on for 2022, but he ultimately received the backing of clubs to remain in place after the proposal to remove him received just 36% of the vote from county board delegates, well shy of the 60% required.

Speaking after the loss in Ennis, McEntee wouldn’t be drawn on his future but Meath now join Antrim on the hunt for a new senior football manager for 2023.