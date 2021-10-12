Andy McEntee will remain in charge of the Meath senior football team for a sixth year after a county board meeting opted to reject a recommendation from its executive committee not to extend his tenure.

The rejection of the recommendation is not the first time it has happened in recent years. In 2012 and before that 2010, executive proposals to retain Eamonn O'Brien and remove Seamus McEnaney were both turned down.

The Meath executive recommendation needed two thirds approval from the floor but it fell well short of that, 27-46, with a feeling among enough clubs that it had come much too late in the year.

An executive committee meeting last week that voted 8-7 to recommend to remove him after the findings of a review by a three-person committee were considered.

The board meeting heard that no direction from the review was given - the review remained confidential - and executive members were left to interpret it themselves. An attempt to have an open vote was defeated.

McEntee is already five years in charge of Meath and now has the option of continuing on for a sixth which he has committed to doing.

Meanwhile Seoirse Bulfin, who has been Davy Fitzgerald's sidekick for the last 14 years in Waterford, Clare and Wexford, is to assist Meath hurling manager Nick Weir whose term has been extended for a further two years.