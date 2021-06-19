Andy McEntee declines to comment on Bernard Flynn's departure as Meath U20s boss

Meath senior football manager Andy McEntee has declined to comment on the controversy which led to the resignation of Bernard Flynn and his Under-20 management on Friday over a refusal to release players.

It is believed the management committee of Meath GAA may discuss the matter today during a meeting on fixtures.

Sources claimed that Flynn’s version of events was accurate, where he maintained that a written agreement over the availability of Under-20 players involved with the Meath senior squad had been breached.

The county board would only confirm on Friday night that Flynn had stepped down in his first year in charge along with a high-profile backroom team that included Robbie Brennan, Graham Geraghty, Graham Reilly, Peter Leahy and Shane Supple.

The under 20 team is considered to have good potential, having been Leinster champions at minor level three years ago. Their captain Matt Costello and vice-captain Cathal Hickey featured for McEntee in the league.

Flynn, who was unavailable for comment yesterday, set out his reasons for leaving in a statement on Friday.

”I undertook to accept the role of managing and developing the Meath under 20 squad based on a verbal and written agreement that the senior players would be released for championship, an issue that has caused difficulties for previous management," he said.

“Confirmation was received today that this agreement, which is underpinned by a signed charter, including a commitment from the Chairman Coiste an Mí and the senior manager, will not be honoured therefore making the position of the under 20 manager, and my back room team, untenable.”

The Meath seniors are in action ahead of the Under-20s, which means that any Under-20 player will be ineligible if he plays in the senior championship before then.