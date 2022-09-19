And then… boom, Farrell announced that McCaffrey and Mannion were back

Paul Mannion on his last appearance for Dublin, in the 2020 All-Ireland SFC final. Photo: Sportsfile

THE plot thickens.

Say what you want about the media performances of Dublin football managers. But they know how to do understated delivery.

It’s just over three years since Jim Gavin’s hilariously casual reveal that Diarmuid Connolly was “back in training” on Dubs TV, a story he deemed only newsworthy of an off-lead, behind the fitness status of miscellaneous extended panel members.

Dessie Farrell, who hasn’t so much as sneezed in public since Dublin’s loss to Kerry on July 10, spent a minute and 30 seconds of his unexpected appearance on the same county board media channel describing the weekend’s county championship action without really saying anything at all.

And then . . . boom.

In America, they’d call it burying the lede.

Not that there was a ‘soft’ way to release news that Jack McCaffrey, the 2015 Footballer of the Year, and Paul Mannion, one of probably the top five forwards in the country, are returning to the Dublin squad.

Mostly, people in Dublin had given up hoping. And asking.

The pair were in assumed, if not quite stated, inter-county retirement.

In breaking it the way they did, Dublin put the story out early. They killed the days of speculation that might otherwise have been.

But to say the news was unexpected is a colossal understatement.

For all the value of their contribution while in it, the pair have left the Dublin squad twice before. Mostly, they were admired for doing so; for concluding that there is, in fact, more to life.

Prior to yesterday, every indication in Dublin suggested neither man had any notion about going back.

Since opting out after the 2020 All-Ireland final, Mannion has inspired his club to a county and provincial title. He has spent two summers in Boston.

He has learned to play the guitar. He has attended the social events and gone the on the holidays he once spurned in pursuit of inter-county success.

He has also done a smattering of interviews in which the possibility of playing inter-county football again has been put to him.

In each, despite doing his best to sound respectful, the notion of going back seemed well down his ‘To Do’ list.

Just two months ago Mannion stated: “I do feel like I have kind of drawn a line under it now.”

McCaffrey has been a more inconspicuous presence, partly because his club, Clontarf, haven’t had the sort of success and coverage as Mannion’s.

But between his work as a doctor, the sense of fulfilled ambition, and the sheer length of time away, the evidence had reached a critical mass and we’d resolved to never again watch McCaffrey scorch the earth in a Dublin jersey.

Other than a brief, miserable cameo in Omagh in February 2020 when he came as a sub and then went off injured, McCaffrey’s last game for Dublin was the 2019 All-Ireland final replay.

By the time the League resumes next year, he will be – more or less – out of that level of competition for three and a half years.

Against that, McCaffrey doesn’t turn 29 until next month. Assuming pace can’t suffer from early onset deterioration, his re-addition is an exhilarating prospect.

Mannion, meanwhile, has been head and shoulders above any other club footballer in Dublin for the past four years , albeit he has had injuries.

But whether the two will add something to Dublin next year is not, fitness assuming, in any real question.

That they are coming back at the same time seems somehow less of a surprise. The pair are friends away from football. They are also close with Farrell.

After a season where Dublin lacked depth, when they finished in Division 2 and Kerry finished as All-Ireland champions, the county’s need is greater now than it has been since before Mannion and McCaffrey made their debuts.

It seems that once he agreed to a two year extension as manager, Farrell set to work on convincing Mannion and McCaffrey to return and try and wrangle Sam Maguire back from Clifford and O’Shea et al.

A different challenge. A third coming. One last hurrah.

Winter talk just got a lot more interesting.