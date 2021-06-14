| 12.9°C Dublin

Analysis: How Conor McManus sacrificed himself and still saved the day

Conan Doherty

73 minutes and 33 seconds are gone. Rory Beggan has an O'Neill's ball on his tee and Monaghan have a one-point deficit ready to consign them to Division Two.

Shane Hanratty takes it short and he finds Conor Boyle.

Niall Kearns, Kieran Duffy, Niall Kearns, Hanratty.

