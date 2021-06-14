Analysis: How Conor McManus sacrificed himself and still saved the day

73 minutes and 33 seconds are gone. Rory Beggan has an O'Neill's ball on his tee and Monaghan have a one-point deficit ready to consign them to Division Two.

Shane Hanratty takes it short and he finds Conor Boyle.

Niall Kearns, Kieran Duffy, Niall Kearns, Hanratty.

Darren Hughes carries it forward - he always carries it forward. Conor McCarthy, Hanratty, Conor McManus.

Karl McMenamin, Aaron Mulligan, Conor Boyle, Jack McCarron, turn. Dodgy solo, Darren Hughes, Jack McCarron.

Niall Kearns, Fintan Kelly, Aaron Mulligan, Conor McManus, bang.

Galway cut open. McMenamin has it 20 metres out but he turns back.

Darren Hughes drops it, scrambles it to Conor Boyle. Conor Boyle is tackled to the ground, he throws it out, further back.

Galway's Peadar Ó Cuaig jumps on it. They have the bodies, they have Monaghan scrambling, they have the ball. That has to be it. Bang. Conor McManus pokes it out from underneath him.

74 minutes and 55 seconds on the clock. McManus scoops it up 40 metres from goal. The messing is over.

Liam Silke comes in hard and fast, McManus sidesteps to the right. Dylan McHugh descends on that right shoulder, McManus' shoulder is strong. He bursts across McHugh's body, takes his space and lines himself up with the posts, with 74 minutes and 59 seconds on the clock.

It's good. It's always good.

Perhaps only Conor McManus can play so much deeper for a whole game and still remain so dangerous when his county needs him most. They say big players make big plays in big games and there are never any excuses when it comes to Conor McManus. All you get is results and all you get is another iconic image of that white jersey with the blue number 15, the left arm lined up to the target as the ball is dropped on the right and the gloves hanging out the back of the shorts.

Death, taxes and Conor McManus stepping up for Monaghan. Even when he's asked to play a different role.

One of the greatest things about Malachy O'Rourke's Farney side was that everything worked backwards from McManus. The end goal was always to get their talisman on the ball in the scoring zone and, yes, it's easier when the scoring zone is twice as big for Conor McManus as it is for the layperson.

But, a lot of the time, he had to be really patient. It was an admirable skill in itself, how disciplined he was to stay inside and just wait and wait for the rest of the team to bring him into the game. But he knew that when he was in the game - however little it was against some teams - he would still have the biggest say in deciding matters.

In Clones on Sunday though, McManus took just one kick pass in the forward line in the entire first half - and he scored from it, of course. For the most part, he was dropping deeper and helping to set up the play but the two times he won possession in the full forward line in the opening 35 minutes, Monaghan got 0-2 from them.

If the first half saw McManus drift, he was basically an out and out half forward for the rest of the game.

He's never been shy about work rate and he's obviously no stranger to playing wing back and wing forward given where he started his county career but Banty's use of him against Galway was a clear shift away from the marksman only being used to pull the trigger.

Maybe it happened naturally because McManus put the yards in when tracking the like of Sean Kelly up the pitch. In fact, all the forwards did and maybe it's too naive now to tell any player that he can let his marker go because every corner back will gladly join the play as a free man.

But here's the problem with telling everyone to follow their man, and here's the problem with thinking that accountability makes you tighter. Despite all the bodies back, your defence is still being left to the individual. That means that, quite often, if one person - one person - is beaten, the whole thing can still open up. If everyone is just sticking to their job of minding their man, it just takes one player being taken out of it to imbalance the entire structure.

It's why, despite all the honest, relentless work that Monaghan put in, all the running back and defending, Galway opened them up far too often and got sights of goal a worrying number of times. If you want players back, they have to be made a part of the defensive unit, not every man for himself.

And that's the risk/reward that has to be weighed up when pulling players like McManus out of the danger areas. McManus did a good defensive job, he was the one on hand to lift the ball in the six yard box and stop a Galway goal in the second half and boys like him who have accomplished every feat possible in attack are actually usually enthusiastic about defending - it's novel, it's a new challenge, it's another way for them to show just how complete a footballer they are. It's why Michael Jordan took so much pride in his Defensive Player of the Year awards.

But it's whether or not having everyone follow their man back as a black and white rule was effective. McManus might've done a decent job but did Monaghan really look more solid? Was the defensive structure better for it and did they lose something going forward to do it? It's hard to say they didn't lose anything considering the four most advanced positions McManus won the ball in normal time, he either scored or assisted. But he wasn't there enough.

Then, Galway had bodies back. They are strong, mean defenders and they were preoccupied with McManus whilst Jack McCarron was running riot.

The old analogy that got Roy Hodsgon in a bit of bother for using in the England dressing room applied in Clones. An astronaut and a monkey were sent into space with the monkey pushing the right buttons of the rocket at the right time. Every time he did this correctly, the astronaut was instructed to feed the monkey a banana. After a while, he asked what was he supposed to do though. The reply came back, 'keep feeding the monkey'.

It was all going right, all going to plan. The astronaut didn't need to do anything else.

And good players know where the space is and know where the momentum is and if someone else can get a better, easier shot, the best players help that happen. McManus is one of the best.

For the injury time goal that sparked Monaghan's revival, McManus started inside as they looked for an opening. Naturally, he wasn't isolated.

So, he takes himself out of the scoring zone and creates space for the ball to finally go in. As it goes in, he keeps drifting out.

Even though Kearns is inside the 13 with the ball, two Galway players are asking what's probably drummed into every team going in to face Monaghan, "Where's McManus? Where's McManus?"

He's the danger man, he's the one who can hurt us most. Do not let him out of your sight.

McManus? He's just walking harmlessly away from the play.

By the time the reinforcements are reacting to the actual danger, Darren Hughes is already set, ready to scream in their faces as they come onto the scene too late.

It's right to wonder why McManus wasn't used inside for more of the game - if he gets the ball fewer times because of it, he can still hurt them more. But both he and Banty can point to McCarron's five from play. They can point to that simple bit of movement creating space for the goal.

And they can point to the fact that, when it all came down to it with five seconds left in injury time, it was still Conor McManus who came up with the goods. Who else would it have been?

No matter where he was playing.