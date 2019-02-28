JIM GAVIN had his stock answer ready for the inevitable question about Dublin’s born-again prospects of reaching another Allianz Football League final.

JIM GAVIN had his stock answer ready for the inevitable question about Dublin’s born-again prospects of reaching another Allianz Football League final.

Analysis: Home vs Away - The numbers that highlight just how much better Dublin are at Croke Park

"Our concentration now is on Roscommon ... it’s going to be a really tough game down there," he predicted last Saturday night.

Needless to say, many of you don’t believe him about the difficulty of Sunday’s trip to the Hyde.

You will casually overlook that Dublin have already lost twice this year, in Clones and Tralee, because an away win (priced at 1/10) is a dead cert.

You will go further, predicting that Dublin’s next three road trips - Roscommon, Cavan on March 24 and their May 25 Leinster SFC opener, either away to Wexford or against Louth at a neutral O’Moore Park - are Sky Blue shoo-ins.

And you may be right.

But even though Donegal’s motion was crushed, by an almost two-to-one vote, last Saturday, the debate about Dublin’s Croke Park ‘advantage’ hasn’t quite subsided just yet.

Whether you agree with the fairness of Dublin effectively getting two home games out of three for the Super 8s, what cannot be denied is the fact that they’re far more likely to win - and win emphatically - in Croke Park than if they were playing at an alternative venue, neutral or away.

Curveball has conducted a six-and-a-bit year trawl of Gavin’s record in league and championship, now stretching to 95 matches, and broken this down to Dublin’s success rate at HQ compared to on the road.

The results add statistical ballast to the anecdotal evidence of a team noticeably more dominant when playing in their northside fortress. That said, they aren’t half-bad away from home either and what this audit can never tell you is whether Dublin would have enjoyed the same level of success if they were playing all of their home league games in Parnell Park.

Still, here are some facts and figures from the 2013-19 period to chew on ...

1 - Of Dublin’s 95 games under Gavin, 70 of them have been played in Croke Park - a staggeringly high 73.7pc. They have played 35 out of 56 league games at HQ; and 35 out of 39 championship ties there.

2 - Dublin have won 60, drawn five and lost five of those 70 fixtures at Croker - a win ratio of 85.7pc. Using the metric of two points for a win and one for a draw, this equates to 1.79 points per game. Their five losses came against Tyrone (2013 NFL), Cork (‘14 NFL), Donegal (‘14 SFC semi-final), Kerry (‘17 NFL final) and Monaghan (‘18 NFL).

3 - Of their 25 games beyond the Pale, either away or at a neutral venue, Dublin have won 16, drawn four and lost five - the same number of defeats as endured at HQ but from far less games, just over a third. Their away win ratio is 64pc while they earned 1.44 points per game.

4 - If you break it down further, Dublin have played 35 league games in Croker, winning 28 (for an 80pc win ratio), drawing three and losing four ... whereas their away spring record from 21 games delivered 12 triumphs (win ratio 57.1pc), four draws and five losses.

5 - In championship, Dublin have won 32 (91pc ratio), drawn two and lost one of their 35 HQ dates while winning all four road trips against Laois (‘16), Carlow (‘17), Wicklow and Tyrone (both last year).

Dub diehards will rightly argue that there’s nothing new in a team enjoying a far better home record. The compelling counter-argument is that no one gets to play so often at the one venue - their de facto home - where all the big prizes are ultimately handed out.

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Herald Sport