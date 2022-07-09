‘An absolute joke’ – Hawkeye controversy at Croke Park as Galway have legitimate point ruled out

Conor Doherty of Derry is tackled by Damien Comer of Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

There was a very contentious moment at the end of the first half of the first All-Ireland football semi-final after Galway had a legitimate point against Derry ruled out by Hawkeye.

The Tribesmen went in at the break trailing 0-4 to 0-3 after a low-scoring first half but they should have been level following a Shane Walsh 45 in injury time.

Walsh's effort appeared to curl inside the post and the umpire waved the white flag - but moments later referee Brendan Cawley was alerted to a Hawkeye check, which showed the ball going wide.

However, replays showed Walsh's strike was clearly between the posts. At half time, after the officials were alerted to the technical error, the scoreline was rectified and the game restarted at 0-4 to 0-4.

Is there a problem with HawkEye? Shane Walsh's free late in the half was deemed wide by the technology at Croke Park, but the replay would suggest otherwise

However, the controversy will rumble on and speaking on RTÉ, Pat Spillane didn't hold back.

"This is an absolute joke," he said.

"We saw with our own two eyes, it went between the posts. It was definitely a point. Hawkeye is available in a couple of county grounds in Ireland, they are being paid huge money to get things right. This is wrong. If justice is seen to be done - and it has to be - the scoreline must be rectified by the referee."