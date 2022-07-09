‘An absolute joke’ – Future of Hawkeye in doubt as GAA to review technology following semi-final blunder

Conor Doherty of Derry is tackled by Damien Comer of Galway. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Hawkeye will not be in use for the Dublin vs Kerry All-Ireland football semi-final after the GAA said the technology will be reviewed following an error.

Galway advanced past Derry to the All-Ireland final at Croke Park but a contentious moment before half time generated a lot of controversy.

The Tribesmen went in at the break trailing 0-4 to 0-3 after a low-scoring first half but they should have been level following a Shane Walsh 45 in injury time.

Walsh's effort appeared to curl inside the post and the umpire waved the white flag - but moments later referee Brendan Cawley was alerted to a Hawkeye check, which showed the ball going wide.

Is there a problem with HawkEye? Shane Walsh's free late in the half was deemed wide by the technology at Croke Park, but the replay would suggest otherwise

https://t.co/AhGH0dO2Ff

https://t.co/ced90fBubg

https://t.co/2SRRKdgjzu pic.twitter.com/NAimqXO9P2 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 9, 2022

However, replays showed Walsh's strike was clearly between the posts. At half time, after the officials were alerted to the technical error, the scoreline was rectified and the game restarted at 0-4 to 0-4.

Speaking on RTÉ after the incident, Pat Spillane didn't hold back.

"This is an absolute joke," he said.

"We saw with our own two eyes, it went between the posts. It was definitely a point. Hawkeye is available in a couple of county grounds in Ireland, they are being paid huge money to get things right. This is wrong. If justice is seen to be done - and it has to be - the scoreline must be rectified by the referee."

The GAA have now announced that Hawkeye is under review and won't be used at Croke Park for the second football semi-final, while it remains to be see whether it will be in operation for the hurling final on Sunday week.

"The GAA can confirm that score detection technology will not be in use for tomorrow’s two games at Croke Park. A full review of the technology will take place in the coming week," the statement said.