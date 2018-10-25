Amsterdam GAC will make history this week when they take on the Dublin junior champs at Abbotstown

Amsterdam GAC will make history this weekend as the first European GAA club to compete in the All-Ireland club championship on Irish soil.

The club, established in 2003, will meet Dublin's St Finian's this Saturday in the opening round of the Leinster junior football club championship at the GAA’s National Development Centre in Abbotstown.

The winner of the Europe GAA being a member of the Leinster GAA Council, and as of 2013, the European Senior Champions have been granted entry into the Leinster junior championship.

Amsterdam have previously represented Europe in the Leinster Junior Football Championship in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Last month's victory over Eindhoven in Maastricht in the 15s final booked Amsterdam's trip back home.

Club secretary Con Cronin told Independent.ie that the 30-strong group heading to Ireland are in great spirits.

"We came through some really tough competition and are delighted to be representing European GAA on Saturday," he said.

"The GAA club is the focal point for the ex-pat community here and it provides a great platform for people to integrate with the Dutch people as well as the Irish community.

"Gaelic Games Europe have done a terrific job promoting our games on the continent and it is going from strength to strength."

Players from the four corners of Ireland represent the club as well as one Dutch born player and a certain starter from Manchester.

