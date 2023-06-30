Almost 150,000 fans expected at Croke Park for blockbuster football quarter-final weekend

Bymper crowds are expected in Croke Park this weekend.

The GAA is expecting a close to full house in Croke Park this Sunday for the second double-header of All-Ireland senior football quarter-finals.

A Croke Park statement is predicting that around 80,000 will descend on HQ for the last-eight showdowns of Derry vs Cork (1.45) and the headline act of Dublin vs Mayo (4.0).

They are also banking on around 65,000 to attend Saturday’s SFC double-header, which kicks off with the mouth-watering clash of holders Kerry and arch-rivals Tyrone (3.45), followed by the all-Ulster meeting of Armagh and Monaghan (6.0).

In this event, a combined weekend attendance of close to 150,000 appears likely.

These estimates were contained in a GAA statement released on Friday, reminding fans to allow plenty of time to reach the Jones’s Road destination.

The full statement reads:

The GAA wishes to remind patrons attending this weekend’s GAA football All-Ireland senior quarter-finals of the following advice

· Allow plenty of time to travel to the games this weekend, be aware of other city events and plan your route accordingly.

· Use public transport where possible.

· Come in early, stiles open 90 minutes prior to the first game.

· Stiles are open at 2.15pm on Saturday and 12.15pm on Sunday.

Parking for Private Coaches will be available adjacent to Whitehall Colmcille’s GAA club from 12.45pm Sat & 10.45am Sun. Access is via Collins Avenue

Supporters are reminded that tickets should only be sourced through official channels, and we’d ask all patrons to follow the direction of Gardaí and stewards and to be respectful of residential areas surrounding Croke Park.