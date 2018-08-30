All-star trial matches, meticulous analysis and fresh blood each year: A look inside Jim Gavin's all-conquering Dublin

There isn’t much that’s unpredictable about Jim Gavin’s Dublin team these days but every so often they still have the capacity to spring a surprise.

Whereas their once all-out attacking Blitzkrieg has been refined to the point where it resembles a rogue surgeon extracting a conscious yet helpless patient’s organs, you only need to look back at last year’s All-Ireland final for an example of Gavin zigging when everyone expected a zag.

The announcement that Eoghan O’Gara would start in the forward line was unexpected while also following in a tradition of late team alterations during the Gavin era: Cormac Costello vs Donegal in 2014, the final replay omission of Bernard Brogan in 2016 and the regular rotation of midfield partners for Brian Fenton are all examples of the Dublin management shaking things up unexpectedly.

Often, these selection decisions catch people off guard because there wasn’t a whole lot in the previous game to telegraph what was to come. O’Gara scored a late goal against Tyrone in last year’s semi-final but there have been countless examples of Dublin replacements notching eye-catching tallies off the bench only to be cast in mere walk-on roles the next day.

The explanation behind many of these moves lies in the time between the end of one match and the beginning of the next, where Dublin’s strength in depth gives them the battle-hardening that many of their championship games do not. Mick Deegan was a selector under Jim Gavin for the first four years of his reign and says that the in-house games, where some of the most decorated footballers in history vie for a place in the first team, are crucial in the team’s annual All-Ireland assault, which could have another winning conclusion against Tyrone this Sunday.

Just don’t tell Deegan it’s a case of probables vs possibles.

"We don’t call them A’s vs B’s – we just put them as trial matches," he says.

"You could name six lads who won’t be starting in the All-Ireland final and when they are going into trial matches, you could have Michael Fitzsimons marking Cormac Costello, James McCarthy marking Paul Flynn or Philly McMahon on Kevin McManamon.

"It keeps everyone on their toes and they are great games to watch as well!"

"No disrespect to some teams in Leinster but we would hold those trial games ten days out from championship matches," Deegan adds.

"You can do so much training and practice but for those games everyone has to be at 100% because some of the Leinster championship games are over after 20 minutes and that’s no disrespect to the teams we are facing."

It might look like players such as Niall Scully and Brian Howard appeared like athletic apparitions on the scene, ready-made cogs to slot seamlessly into Dublin’s intricate game plan. But before they were handed a starting jersey in the championship, you can be sure they first made their impression behind closed doors.

Diarmuid Connolly said as much in a rare interview last year, expressing his surprise that Howard was limited to a brief cameo in 2017. Another year in the Dublin incubator and the 21-year-old was ready to seize his chance, another example of a player given a taste of the high performance environment before being handed his opportunity, which has allowed Gavin to add one or two fresh faces each year.

"If we have a few injuries we bring in lads who were playing well with their clubs and they get an opportunity to see what the set-up is about," Deegan adds.

"Once new players come in, they are learning all the time and it doesn’t take lads with ability long to cop onto to the way Jim’s systems are. They learn pretty quick.

"Jim won an All-Ireland early in his career and then spent six or seven years without winning Leinster.

"After tasting success as a player and then seeing what it’s like to lose every year, Jim has been able to keep it going while changing the team every year. There are six lads gone from when this Dublin team won their first All-Ireland. Every year there’s been two or three players that have come in and made a huge difference.

"The Dublin team hasn’t stood still whereas back years ago, you knew the team that would play almost every weekend and once you got onto the team, you were on the team for four or five years."

Jim Gavin is at the top of the Dublin tree but has surrounded himself with plenty of independent voices, from forwards coach Jason Sherlock to Declan Darcy and Deegan, who paired up to work on Dublin’s defence – an area that became critical to the team’s four in-a-row bid after the Donegal ambush of 2014.

Deegan says that although Gavin is meticulous in his preparation, he gives his coaching team the autonomy to use their own expertise.

"Everybody did their fair share," Deegan says.

"Myself and Declan Darcy would have done most of the drills with the defensive set-up and Jason Sherlock and Jim would look after the forwards and then we would bring everything together.

"From day one, Jim was very thorough in everything he did, how he wanted the game played and how he wanted the lads to approach the game. With Jim and as a management team, we wanted to learn as much as we could about the game and about players. A lot of responsibility is given to the players to go away and study the opposition as much as the management team."

The level of analysis undertaken by top inter-county sides now is akin to the photo-booth briefings received by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible – every nuance to every player is quantified and broken down, expected to be thoroughly consumed ahead of the next game.

Deegan thinks this analyitical preparation is as crucial to Dublin’s success as the hours spent honing their attacking strategy.

"We had videos of every team from the start of the year and previous years," Deegan says.

"We’d sit down and watch videos of every player and we’d know what they have for breakfast. Whether they are right-footed or left-footed, what way they like to turn. We go through everybody.

"Each defender would know every forward because you don’t know who they will be picking up. They’ll know every sub, which forwards come on more than others. For the All-Ireland final, the backroom team will have gone through every player, his good points and his weak points and every player will have watched a video of every Tyrone game and have their own notes. It’s so professional it’s unbelievable."

Deegan admits he will miss the buzz of being involved with the team on All-Ireland final day, but personal circumstances dictated his decision to step away after the two in-a-row was secured in 2016 following the death of his wife’s sister.

Deegan is impressed with how Gavin and the coaches have continued to develop the team since he left, and reckons that Dublin are nicely poised to become the third county to claim four titles in-a-row.

"Last year Tyrone were basically blown off the pitch," he said.

"It’s going to be a totally different game. I don’t know if Tyrone will come and try to frustrate Dublin with a defensive shield – that’s what they tried to do last year and Dublin took them apart. It’s going to be an interesting game but Dublin will have too much for them."

Online Editors