All-Ireland-winning manager Jack O'Connor set for dramatic inter-county return with Kildare

Jack O'Connor is poised make a dramatic return to senior inter-county management and become the next Kildare football manager.

O'Connor, the three-time All-Ireland-winning manager with Kerry, is understood to be the preferred choice to replace Cian O'Neill who last month stepped down after four years.

The Dromid Pearses clubman - who was heavily linked with a return to the Kerry senior job last autumn before Peter Keane was handed the reins - has spent the last three years managing the Kerry U-20s.

However, O'Connor has strong links to Kildare through his sons, Cian and Éanna, who have won county and provincial titles with a successful Moorefield team. In fact, the Kerryman has been involved in a coaching capacity with Moorefield manager Ross Glavin, who could join him on his team.

Kildare's legendary centre-back Glenn Ryan and All-Ireland U-20-winning manager Davy Burke were other names in the frame but Kildare officials are hopeful that they can reach agreement with O'Connor in the coming week to take charge - a move which is sure to evoke memories of a golden era under Mick O'Dwyer.

Meanwhile, Kieran McGeeney has been ratified for a further two years as Armagh football manager.

McGeeney has spent five years in charge but a relatively progressive season, that took them to a third-round qualifier which they lost to Mayo by a point, has convinced Armagh officials that they are on the right path.

