All-Ireland Supers 8s Group 2 LIVE - Roscommon trail by two points to Tyrone at half-time, as Dublin welcome Cork to Croke Park
- Roscommon v Tyrone have kicked off the 2019 Super 8s at Dr Hyde Park
- Dublin then take on Cork for first Championship clash since 2013
It's Roscommon 0-6 Tyrone 0-8 at half-time, while Dublin v Cork starts at 7pm from Croke Park
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'Tyrone and Dublin could be already through when they meet' - Canavan on why Rossies win vital to keep group alive
- Martin Breheny: 'Rebels are dreaming big for double return to Croke Park'
- Conor McKeon: Rejuvenated Rebels can give Dublin the challenge we've all been wanting to see
- Ciarán Whelan: 'You won’t find Jim Gavin's footballers falling asleep at the controls like Dublin’s hurlers'