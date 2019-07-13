Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 13 July 2019

All-Ireland Supers 8s Group 2 LIVE - Roscommon trail by two points to Tyrone at half-time, as Dublin welcome Cork to Croke Park

  • Roscommon v Tyrone have kicked off the 2019 Super 8s at Dr Hyde Park
  • Dublin then take on Cork for first Championship clash since 2013
Peter Harte of Tyrone is tackled by Ronan Daly, left, Conor Daly and Niall Daly of Roscommon during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 match between Roscommon and Tyrone at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Peter Harte of Tyrone is tackled by Ronan Daly, left, Conor Daly and Niall Daly of Roscommon during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 1 match between Roscommon and Tyrone at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Captain Ian Maguire and his fellow Cork footballers will face a real test of their progress when they take on Dublin in the Super 8s today. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Bennett

It's Roscommon 0-6 Tyrone 0-8 at half-time, while Dublin v Cork starts at 7pm from Croke Park

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw In Live: Epic Kilkenny-Cork battles, JJ Delaney on the Cats' chances and a look ahead to the semis

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport