Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 14 July 2019

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s Group 1 LIVE: Paddy McBrearty goal has Donegal ahead against Meath

Donegal's Jamie Brennan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Follow all the action as it happens in today's All-Ireland Senior Football Championships Super 8s Group 1 matches.

 

Online Editors

