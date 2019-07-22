Dublin and Tyrone, both of whom won their opening two round-robin games, are through to the All-Ireland football semi-finals, where they will be joined by two from Donegal, Kerry and Mayo.

Dublin and Tyrone, both of whom won their opening two round-robin games, are through to the All-Ireland football semi-finals, where they will be joined by two from Donegal, Kerry and Mayo.

All-Ireland SFC semi finals shaping up: Here is how they stand and the remaining Super 8s fixtures

The two to emerge from Group 1 will be decided on Saturday week when Mayo host Donegal in Castlebar and Kerry play Meath in Páirc Tailteann. The Royals are out of contention after losing to Donegal and Mayo.

Donegal and Kerry are both on three points, with Mayo a point adrift. It leaves James Horan's men needing to beat Donegal to advance to the semi-finals, whereas a draw would suffice for the Ulster champions.

A draw against Meath would be enough for Kerry. If they lose, they would still advance if Donegal beat Mayo.

The only outstanding issue in Group 2 is whether Dublin or Tyrone top the group, which will be decided when they meet in Omagh on Sunday week.

The semi-final pairings will be as follows: Winners Group 1 v second Group 2; Winners Group 2 v second Round 1.

Tables from @GAALeagueTables

GAA Newsletter

Irish Independent