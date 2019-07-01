All-Ireland SFC Round Four qualifiers: Dates, times and venues confirmed by GAA

The venues, dates and times for the round 4 qualifiers of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship this weekend have been announced.

The venues, dates and times for the round 4 qualifiers of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship this weekend have been announced.

The meeting of Cavan and Tyrone will take place at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones this Saturday at 5.0pm and will be preceded by the Ulster U20 Football Championship match between Cavan and Tyrone at 2.45pm.

The Cork v Laois Qualifier will be played at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Saturday at 5.0pm and will be preceded at 3.0pm by the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Round 1 Quarter-Final between Kilkenny and Clare.

The Qualifier meeting of Galway and Mayo has been scheduled for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 7.0pm on Saturday. It will be preceded by the LGFA TG4 Connacht Senior Final Replay between Galway and Mayo at 4.0pm.

The GAA have insisted that efforts to fix the Galway-Mayo game for a Connacht venue were "not feasible as there was no agreement between the counties to toss for home advantage, and there was no other Connacht venue deemed capable of catering for the expected interest in the tie. Both counties were consulted and agreed to the Limerick venue which has a capacity of 43,000 with 20,000 seats."

WEEKEND GAA FIXTURES

SATURDAY JULY 6

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (Round 4)

GAA Newsletter

Semple Stadium, Thurles: Cork v Laois, throw-in 5.0pm

St Tiernach's Park, Clones: Cavan v Tyrone, 5.0pm (live on Sky Sports)

*Double header with the Ulster U20 Football Semi-Final between Cavan v Tyrone, 2.45

Gaelic Grounds, Limerick: Galway v Mayo Maigh, 7.0pm (live on Sky Sports)

Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship (quarter-final)

Semple Stadium, Thurles: Kilkenny v Clare, 3.0pm

SUNDAY JULY 7

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship (Round 4)

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise: Meath v Clare, 2.0pm (live on RTE)

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship (preliminary quarter-finals)

TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar: Westmeath v Cork, 3.0pm

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise: Laois v Dublin, 4.15pm

All-Ireland SFC Super 8s

Group 1

Kerry

Donegal

Galway or Mayo

Meath or Clare

Group 2

Dublin

Roscommon

Cork or Laois

Cavan or Tyrone

Online Editors