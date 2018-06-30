All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers LIVE: Can Leitrim upset the odds against Monaghan?
The four All-Ireland SFC Round 3 qualifiers take place today with Leitrim hosting Monaghan, Armagh at home to Clare, Cavan and Tyrone locking horns at Brewster Park and after turmoil earlier this week, Kildare have home advantage against Mayo.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Special arrangements in place to help players cope with the heat ahead of a big weekend in the championship
- McVeety return is big boost for Cavan - Hyland
- Analysis: Kildare climbdown raises major issues for the future - and could be a problem for the Super 8s
- Ciaran Whelan: After a technically and tactically excellent performance, I have Kerry as All-Ireland favourites
- Leitrim on a high and out to make most of clash with Monaghan