Saturday 30 June 2018

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers LIVE: Armagh and Monaghan win. Will Tyrone or Cavan join them in Round 4?

Referee Fergal Kelly with captains Gary Brennan of Clare and Rory Grugan of Armagh during the coin toss prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Armagh and Clare at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Referee Fergal Kelly with captains Gary Brennan of Clare and Rory Grugan of Armagh during the coin toss prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Armagh and Clare at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Darragh Rooney of Leitrim celebrates their victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Leitrim and Louth at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada last week
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The four All-Ireland SFC Round 3 qualifiers take place today with Leitrim hosting Monaghan, Armagh at home to Clare, Cavan and Tyrone locking horns at Brewster Park and after turmoil earlier this week, Kildare have home advantage against Mayo.

 

Online Editors

