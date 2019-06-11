All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Down v Mayo and Monaghan v Armagh clash as fixture details revealed

The venues and times for the All-Ireland SFC qualifier draw, round two, has set up a super Saturday of football on June 22, with seven of the eight matches throwing in between 3pm and 7pm.

The two biggest matches see Monaghan and Armagh battle in St Tiernan's Park at 7pm, at the same time as Mayo's first trip to face Down since their 2013 league defeat in Pairc Esler.

Antrim will host Kildare in Corrigan Park should the ground meet the necessary health and safety standards following an inspection.

Tyrone will hope to avoid the traditional danger men of the qualifiers, Longford, when they take the trip to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park at 5pm to recover from their Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal.

Also at 5pm, Derry will host Laois in Owenbeg, after John Sugrue's side were accounted for by Meath in the Leinster semi-final.

At 6pm Limerick make the journey to Westmeath, while Clare will trek up to play the Division four finalists, Leitrim.

The only game on Sunday sees Offaly host Sligo in O'Connor Park, as the men from Yeat's county end their long wait for a match since their Connacht semi-final defeat to Galway.

The times and venues for round two of the qualifiers can be seen below.

Saturday June 22

Antrim v Kildare, Corrigan Park, 3pm - *Subject to inspection and safety certification

Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5pm

Derry v Laois, Owenbeg, 5pm

Westmeath v Limerick, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 6pm

Leitrim v Clare, Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 6pm

Monaghan v Armagh, St Tiernach's Park, 7pm

Down v Mayo, Páirc Esler, 7pm

Sunday June 23

Offaly v Sligo, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park, 2pm

Online Editors