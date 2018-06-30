Sport Gaelic Football

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA 4

Argentina ARG 3

REPORT

Uruguay URY 2

Portugal POR 1

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers as they happened: Mayo bow out of the Championship as Kildare make Newbridge a fortress

Paul Cribbin of Kildare is tackled by James Durcan of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Kildare and Mayo at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Paul Cribbin of Kildare is tackled by James Durcan of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Kildare and Mayo at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Aidan O'Shea of Mayo prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Kildare and Mayo at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Michael ONeill of Tyrone in action against Fergal Reilly of Cavan during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cavan and Tyrone at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Fermanagh. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Matthew Donnelly of Tyrone leads his side out ahead of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cavan and Tyrone at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Fermanagh. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Referee Fergal Kelly with captains Gary Brennan of Clare and Rory Grugan of Armagh during the coin toss prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Armagh and Clare at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Darragh Rooney of Leitrim celebrates their victory in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Leitrim and Louth at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada last week
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Monaghan, Armagh, Tyrone and Kildare will go into the drum on Monday for the Round 4 All-Ireland SFC qualifier draw. Mayo's All-Ireland quest comes to an end in Newbridge.

 

Online Editors

