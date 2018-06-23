Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 23 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB 1

Switzerland SUI 2

REPORT

Belgium BEL 5

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

All-Ireland SFC LIVE: Mayo travel to Tipperary as qualifier action heats up

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Tipperary and Mayo at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Aidan O'Shea of Mayo prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Tipperary and Mayo at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

Monaghan are the first team into Monday's Round 3 qualifier draw after a 27-point win over Waterford, six more teams will join them this evening and we also have the Munster SFC final between Cork and Kerry to look forward to. Follow the action live here.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport