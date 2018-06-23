All-Ireland SFC LIVE: Mayo in a huge battle against Tipperary, Tyrone on top against Carlow
Monaghan are the first team into Monday's Round 3 qualifier draw after a 27-point win over Waterford, six more teams will join them this evening and we also have the Munster SFC final between Cork and Kerry to look forward to. Follow the action live here.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Tomás Ó Sé: Kerry must run Rebels ragged and make clear statement
- Qualifiers set up perfectly for Mayo - Brady
- Premier test will show if Mayo are on new journey
- Dubs and Fermanagh chase history as 'Super 8s' race hots up
- Comment: Love for Cork football is always in short supply – so they can’t afford another false dawn