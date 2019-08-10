Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 10 August 2019

All-Ireland football semi-final: Old rivals Mayo latest hurdle to clear as Dublin close in on drive-for-five

  • Dublin face Mayo in the Championship for the fifth time in four years
  • Dublin beat their great rivals by a point in the 2017 final
  • The 2016 final and 2015 semi-final between the two sides both went to replays
Dubs fans will be cheering on the Boys in Blue at Croker. Photo: SPORTSFILE
Dubs fans will be cheering on the Boys in Blue at Croker. Photo: SPORTSFILE
Donnchadh Boyle

Donnchadh Boyle

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 5pm

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Why you can’t buy momentum and have Mayo got a Plan D - a plan for Dublin?

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport