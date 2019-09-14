Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 14 September 2019

All-Ireland football final replay LIVE: Late changes for both sides as Eoin Murchan and Diarmuid O'Connor come in

  • After a thrilling draw, the two most successful teams in the game's history face off again
  • A historic five-in-a-row would be Dublin's 29th title and while Kerry are seeking their 38th crown
  • Peter Keane and Jim Gavin have named unchanged teams from the drawn match
Bernard Brogan, left, and Jack McCaffrey of Dublin prior to the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Jim Gavin’s side delivered an off-colour display in the first match and were nearly thwarted in their bid for an historic five-in-a-row by Peter Keane’s men. Photo: Sportsfile
Donnchadh Boyle

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 6pm

Online Editors

