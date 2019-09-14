All-Ireland football final replay LIVE: Late changes for both sides as Eoin Murchan and Diarmuid O'Connor come in

Independent.ie

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 6pm

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaelic-football/allireland-football-final-replay-live-late-changes-for-both-sides-as-eoin-murchan-and-diarmuid-oconnor-come-in-38497144.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38497446.ece/577a0/AUTOCROP/h342/1796149.jpg