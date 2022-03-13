Allianz NFL permutations –Dublin and Tyrone in battle for survival as Monaghan edge closer to safety

Dublin picked up a crucial win away to Tyrone on Sunday afternoon. Dean Rock, Cormac Costello and Ciaran Kilkenny were all on target for the Dubs, as Dessie Farrell’s side kept Tyrone scoreless for 27 minutes in the first half in a wet and windy Healy Park.

Dublin still remain bottom of Division One after five games having lost their opening four, their worst league start since 1983/84.

Dublin host Donegal on Sunday before completing their league campaign away to Monaghan a week later. They must win their final two games and hope that either Tyrone or Kildare lose one of their remaining two to stay in Division One.

Dublin have not been relegated from the top tier since 1983/84, and they haven't lost five league games since the 1972/73 campaign. Relegation for a side that have won eight of the last eleven All-Irelands would have been unthinkable just a few short weeks ago,

The current All-Ireland champions aren't entirely safe either. Tyrone host Mayo next Sunday before a trip south to play a Kerry side currently sitting top of the table. Tyrone must win their final two games to guarantee survival, while three points will also be enough if Dublin drop points.

The last time the current All-Ireland champions were relegated was in 2013, when Donegal came seventh and dropped to Division Two.

Kildare find themselves in a relegation battle also. With three points from five games, the Lilywhites will also secure safety if they win their final two games against Monaghan and Mayo. One win will be enough for Kildare if Dublin drop points, after the Lilywhites victory against the Dubs a fortnight ago.

Monaghan secured a crucial win today in Ballybofey against a strong Donegal side on Sunday. It was Donegal’s first home league defeat for 12 years. Andrew Woods’ first half goal proved vital as Séamus McEnaney’s side lifted themselves out of the relegation zone. Monaghan will play Division One football next year should they beat Kildare in Newbridge next Sunday.

At the top end of the table, Kerry have been in terrific form under Jack O’Connor this year. They beat Mayo by a point on Saturday night, in their first home league win over Mayo since 2009. The Kingdom have four wins and one draw so far and will make the league final should they beat Armagh next Sunday.

Armagh and Mayo sit in second and third place, tied on seven points each. Both will meet in the final should they win their final two games. Mayo’s last Division One title came three years ago while Armagh are hoping to win their first since 2005.

Mayo face Tyrone in Omagh on Saturday before hosting struggling Kildare on the final day. Three points will be enough for Mayo to make this year’s final should Kerry beat Armagh next Sunday.

With two rounds of games left, the top two teams will face off in this year’s Allianz League final on the weekend of the 2nd/3rd of April.