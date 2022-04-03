Independentie
Search
Search
Sunday, 3 April 2022 | 9.1°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
Cian McKeon of Roscommon in action against Kieran Molloy of Galway during the Allianz Football League Division 2 final at Croke Park. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Galway manager Padraic Joyce before the Allianz Football League Division 2 Final match against Roscommon at Croke Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
General view of Croke Park before the Allianz Football League Division 2 final between Roscommon and Galway. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Brian Stack of Roscommon and Dessie Conneely of Galway shake hands. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
/
Sean O'Connor
April 03 2022 01:15 PM
Throw-in for Galway v Roscommon is 1.45pm with Kerry v Mayo at 4.00pm
Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up