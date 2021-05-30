Allianz NFL Division 4 North round-up: Mulroy leads Louth onslaught

Louth's Sam Mulroy celebrates after kicking a point during the Allianz Football League Division 4 North win over Sligo at Haggardstown, Louth. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Scintillating Sam Mulroy led the barnstorming second-half charge for Louth in their 10-point victory over Sligo at Haggardstown, 3-18 to 1-14.

Mulroy found the net twice straight after half-time before setting up Ciarán Keenan with Louth’s third goal right at the second-half water break.

The first, a deflected effort, came from the throw-in from which Mulroy went in for and with his second, the Naomh Mairtin man made no mistake from a hop ball tap down by his full-forward Conor Grimes.

The hosts were three points down at the break and the 13-point turnaround was as dramatic as the scoreline suggested.

Sligo were well in contention up to half-time but simply had no answer to the third-quarter blitz from Mickey Harte’s men.

In fact, Niall Murphy and Seán Carrabine had Tony McEntee’s side full value for their 1-9 to 0-9 advantage at half-time.

A 13th-minute goal from Mikey Gordon pushed Sligo’s lead out to six and at that stage the visitors looked most likely to push on for a promotion play-off against Carlow.

However, Louth stayed in touch through braces from Ciarán Byrne and Bevan Duffy. Both midfielders would add to their tally in the second period as accuracy wasn’t an issue for Louth who ran out easy winners in the finish.

Meanwhile, Antrim survived a second-half Leitrim comeback to maintain their unbeaten record in Division 4 North at Corrigan Park in Belfast, winning on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-19.

The Saffrons held an 11-point lead, 2-14 to 0-9, on 49 minutes but Leitrim outscored their hosts by 1-9 to 0-1 over the next 20 minutes to level matters as time ticked down.

Leitrim were ahead on the quarter hour mark, 0-6 to 0-5, but Antrim were starting to gain the upper hand and rippled the Leitrim net moments later when Conor Stewart was put through by Odhran Eastwood to slot home. The goal kick-started a period of Antrim dominance with Eastwood and McBride on song up front to ease them to a 1-11 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Antrim bagged their second goal on 41 minutes when Conor Murray palmed to the net and points from Eastwood and Conor Small extended the lead to 11. Sweeney entered the fray on 51 minutes and within five minutes had 1-3 to his name. The momentum was now with Leitrim who levelled through Niall McGivern on 69 minutes.

Paddy Cunningham converted a free to stop the rot for the home side but Beirne levelled matters in the third minute of injury-time. A draw looked on the cards but a patient Antrim build-up was rewarded with a winning point from the boot of Tomás McCann on 74 minutes.