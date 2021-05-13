Allianz NFL Division 3 guide: Why Tipp and Cavan won't have it all their own way

At first glance, there are cuckoos in the Division 3 nest. Two reigning provincial champions don’t usually find themselves in the third tier.

So the conventional wisdom is that Cavan (Division 3 North) and Tipperary (Division 3 South) will pick their way through it all and climb up a rung. But with just three weeks’ preparation, there’s likely to be a more than a few results against the head.

The bookmakers make Limerick amongst the outsiders for promotion but they won last year’s McGrath cup, secured promotion and only a wonder point from Conor Sweeney kept Tipp’s heart beating when the sides met in Munster last year.

Limerick came up from the basement with Wicklow. Davy Burke has a happy knack of achieving success wherever he goes and the acquisition of former Dublin player Nicky Devereux could prove to be a shrewd piece of business. Throw in the fact that they can look forward to two games at home means that while promotion is a big ask, they’ll relish the chance to bloody some noses. And there are similar stories across the division. Offaly GAA has an optimism about it and John Maughan might be able to make an impact in his second season, particularly with Niall McNamee fully fit once more.

Expect Division 3 South to go to the wire. And it’s the same up in the northern section. Cavan are market leaders but it won’t be straight forward. Rory Gallagher’s Derry only missed out on promotion last year on the basis of their head-to-head record against Down.

Fermanagh sunk like a stone in Division 2 last year but can point to the fact that they were in the shake-up for promotion to the top flight in 2019 while Longford were another who were in the promotion picture when games returned last year.

Division 3 is likely to be a game of inches.

County-by-county guide

DIVISION 3 – NORTH

Longford

Manager: Pádraic Davis (third season)

Captain: Donal McElligott

Last year: Fourth in Division 3, beat Louth in Leinster SFC preliminary round but lost to Laois.

Main man: Darren Gallagher is highly rated within the county and is building a strong reputation outside of it.

One to watch: Mickey Quinn is back in harness after taking some time out.

Critical question: Opportunity knocks for Longford. Promotion was within their grasp on the restart last year and they’ll look to go one better here.

League fixtures ahead: Home to Derry, May 15; away to Cavan May 22; away to Fermanagh May 29.

Derry

Manager: Rory Gallagher (second season)

Captain: Chrissy McKaigue

Last year: Third in Division 3, lost to Armagh in Ulster SFC quarter-final.

Main man: Chrissy McKaigue

One to watch: Conor Glass. A standout underage talent and recently returned from the AFL, it will be interesting to see what he can contribute after having more time with the squad.

Critical question: Missed out on promotion on the basis of their head-to-head record against Down last year. Can they go one better?

League fixtures ahead: Away to Longford May 15; home to Fermanagh May 22; away to Cavan May 29.

Fermanagh

Manager: Ryan McMenamin (second season)

Captain: Eoin Donnelly

Last year: Eighth in Division 2, lost to Down in Ulster SFC quarter-final

Main man: Eoin Donnelly

One to watch: Josh Largo Ellis. An emerging young talent who was a Hogan Cup winner with St Michael’s, Enniskillen in 2019.

Critical question: Fermanagh had a shot at promotion to the top-flight in 2019 but fell through the trap door last year. Can they halt the slide?

League fixtures ahead: Home to Cavan May 15; away to Derry May 22; home to Longford May 29.

Cavan

Manager: Mickey Graham (third season)

Captain: Raymond Galligan

Last year: Seventh in Division 2, beat Monaghan, Antrim, Down and Donegal on way to an Ulster title before losing to Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Main man: All-Star Pádraig Faulkner sets the tone.

One to watch: Thomas Galligan put in some heroic shifts last year.

Critical question: Can the surprise Ulster champions of 2020 continue that form? That starts with promotion back to Division 2.

League fixtures ahead: Away to Fermanagh May 15; home to Longford May 22; home to Derry May 29.

DIVISION 3 – SOUTH

Wicklow

Manager: Davy Burke (second season)

Captain: TBC

Last year: Second in Division 4 (promoted); beat Wexford but lost to Meath in Leinster SFC.

Main man: Dean Healy (below)

One to watch: Former Dublin

All-Ireland winner Nicky Devereux.

Critical question: Davy Burke added to his burgeoning managerial reputation with promotion last year. What can he achieve with Wicklow in 2021?

League fixtures ahead: Home to Offaly May 16; away to Tipperary May 22; home to Limerick May 29.

Offaly

Manager: John Maughan (second season)

Captain: Niall Darby

Last year: Sixth in Division 3, beat Carlow but lost to Kildare in the Leinster SFC.

Main man: Johnny Maloney is the launch pad to many attacks.

One to watch: Paddy Dunican has established himself as their goalkeeper and long-range free taking option.

Critical question: With two home games, are the Faithful County ready to start to claw their way back up the rankings?

League fixtures ahead: Away to Wicklow May 16; home to Limerick May 22; home to Tipperary May 29.

Tipperary

Manager: David Power (Second season)

Captain: Conor Sweeney (below)

Last year: Fifth in Division 3, beat Clare, Limerick and Cork on their way to a Munster title, lost to Mayo in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Main man: Conor Sweeney scooped a deserved All-Star last year.

One to watch: Former Dublin

All-Ireland winner Philly Ryan has linked up with the squad.

Critical question: Like Cavan, building on their brilliant 2020 has to start with a promotion push.

League fixtures ahead: Away to Limerick May 15; home to Wicklow May 22; away to Offaly May 29.

Limerick

Manager: Billy Lee (fifth season)

Captains: Iain Corbett/Donal O’Sullivan

Last year: First in Division 4, beat Waterford but lost to Tipperary after extra-time in Munster SFC.

Main man: Iain Corbett pulls it all together.

One to watch: Hugh Bourke regularly tops the scoring chart.

Critical question: Promotion to Division 3 and that would-be Munster champions Tipperary needed a wonder point and extra-time to get past Lee’s men suggests Limerick are building. However, can they build on that promise?

League fixtures ahead: Home to Tipperary May 15; Away to Offaly May 22; away to Wicklow May 29.