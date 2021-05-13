| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Allianz NFL Division 3 guide: Why Tipp and Cavan won't have it all their own way

Having Niall McNamee back for 2021 and fully fit is a huge boost to Offaly. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Having Niall McNamee back for 2021 and fully fit is a huge boost to Offaly. Photo: Sportsfile

Having Niall McNamee back for 2021 and fully fit is a huge boost to Offaly. Photo: Sportsfile

Having Niall McNamee back for 2021 and fully fit is a huge boost to Offaly. Photo: Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

At first glance, there are cuckoos in the Division 3 nest. Two reigning provincial champions don’t usually find themselves in the third tier.

So the conventional wisdom is that Cavan (Division 3 North) and Tipperary (Division 3 South) will pick their way through it all and climb up a rung. But with just three weeks’ preparation, there’s likely to be a more than a few results against the head. 

Most Watched

Privacy