Allianz NFL Division 2 North round-up: Wins for Mayo and Down

Mayo's James Carr shoots to score his side's third goal despite the attentions of Conor McGill of Meath during the Allianz Football League Division 2 North clash at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Both Mayo and Meath had already secured their places in the Division 2 semi-final prior to this third round encounter at sun-drenched MacHale Park, Castlebar but it was James Horan’s men who clearly left the scene with a pep in their step following a 3-17 to 2-12 win.

The fact Meath made eight changes from the team named on the programme might have been an indication that manager Andy McEntee had accepted his side’s fate before arriving at the venue and indeed that was confirmed by half-time when Mayo had established a 3-11 to 1-5 lead.

Cillian O’Connor was the key man in unlocking that Meath defence in the first half, while Matthew Ruane once again put in a very solid performance around the middle of the field with James Carr producing those flashes of brilliance to score two goals.

However, it was Meath who once again breached that Mayo defence to score the opening goal of the match after 12 minutes, the initial shot from Jason Scully saved by Mayo goalkeeper Robbie Hennelly but the rebound was helped over the line by Bryan McMahon who brought Meath on level terms – 1-2 to 0-5.

However, that was as good as it got for Meath as Cillian O’Connor fired home from the penalty spot as Mayo pushed five clear, Fergal Boland and Ruane on target from play.

Points from Jamie Conlon and Eamon Wallace kept Meath in touch but Carr scored the first of his two goals when he was set up for a tap-in effort by Diarmuid O’Connor, while Cillian O’Connor provided the pinpoint 40-yard pass for Carr to turn on his weaker left foot on the edge of the square and fire low to the bottom corner just before the half-time whistle sounded to leave Mayo in control at 3-11 to 1-5

Both sides used their quota of seven second-half subs, Meath playing for a period with 13 men when two players were black-carded but this turned more into a tough training session for both sides despite a superb second goal for Meath which was fired to the net by Bryan Menton.

Aidan O’Shea was given a run in the second half and the Breaffy man appears to be fully recovered from his knee injury which he sustained in a training session prior to the commencement of the league and he looks set to play a key part in Mayo’s championship bid for 2021 and, of course, that league semi-final in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile in Mullingar, a wasteful Westmeath side suffered their third consecutive league defeat, the home side spurning six great goal chances in an error-ridden display, thereby allowing Down to garner third place in the Division 2 North table on a 0-13 to 1-9 scoreline.

Aided by a slight breeze, Down were dominant in the first half against a lethargic home outfit.

They should have been more than six points ahead (0-9 to 0-3) at the break, with Corey Quinn outstanding at full-forward.

However, in rare attacking forays, Westmeath’s James Dolan and Sam McCartan were denied goals by staunch defending from the Mourne men. All three of Westmeath’s points came from John Heslin frees.

Down’s lead had increased to eight points (0-11 to 0-3), and Westmeath were down temporarily to 14 men with Ronan O’Toole’s black card, when sub Fola Ayorinde brought his side back into contention with a great goal in the 51st minute.

Three minutes later, Barry O’Hagan was black-carded and Westmeath awarded a penalty, but Heslin’s spot-kick was superbly kept out by Rory Burns.

O’Hagan then kicked a great point on his return in added-time before Denis Corroon blazed a good point chance wide in the dying moments.