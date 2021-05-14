Allianz NFL Division 2 guide: Promotion prize well worth pursuing

It is 19 years since a team won an All-Ireland having spent their winter/spring circling the footballing backwaters of Division 2.

As it happened, Armagh and Kerry – who Joe Kernan’s side beat in the 2002 final – both resided outside the top flight that year, the pair finishing first and second in Division 2A.

In the almost two decades since, only three counties – Cork 2009, Down ‘10, Donegal ’14 – have so much as reached an All-Ireland final after operating in Division 2. And from the time the league was reconfigured into four divisions in 2008, no team that has finished lower than sixth in the top flight has gone on to lift Sam Maguire. Read More

In short, football’s burgeoning middle class seems to be drifting further from the elite, though Mayo’s plunge into Division 2 for this year adds an aristocratic presence.

In December, Mayo became just the second team to successfully digest relegation by subsequently contesting an All-Ireland final since ‘02 – Cork in 2007 were the other.

Hence, they remain a Division 1 side in all but status.

Having incinerated Tipperary in the first half of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final and stayed stoically with Dublin in the first half of the final, they are clearly one of the top two or three teams in the country, even if their early season form last year has reduced them to Division 2 for now.

Given the refurbishment of the team last year by James Horan, they have no reason to hold back.

Meath, who were competitive to a point in all their Division 1 games without actually winning one, could do with another spring bumping shoulders with football’s best teams.

Indeed, every team in this year’s sub-divided Division 2 bar Clare has spent at least some time in Division 1 in the last six years. These are football’s social climbers, and each could do with a successful campaign to accelerate their ascent.

It’s been said that this year’s league, given its proximity to championship, is less a competition and more a series of phony wars/experiments, depending on your take. But here, in Division 2, the prize for promotion is clearly worth pursuing.

Division 2 county-by-county guide

DIVISION 2 – NORTH

Mayo

Manager: James Horan (3rd year, 2nd stint)

Captain: Aidan O’Shea

Last year: 7th in Div 1, relegated; Connacht champions, lost All-Ireland final to Dublin.

Main man: Cillian O’Connor, still just 28 and coming off his finest season to date.

One to watch: Enda Hession, a former minor captain and wing-back in last year’s U-20 team.

Critical question: Can they beat Dublin? It’s nine years now since their last victory over the Dubs.

League fixtures ahead: Home to Down, Sat, May 15 (2.0); away to Westmeath, Sat, May 22 (3.0); home to Meath, Sun, May 30 (1.45).

Meath

Manager: Andy McEntee (5th year)

Captain: TBC

Last year: 8th in Div 1, relegated; lost Leinster final to Dublin.

Main man: Donal Keogan, a brilliant defender and one of the team’s most creative forces.

One to watch: Cathal Hickey, still U-20 with limited experience at this level but a strong ball-carrier.

Critical question: Can the return of Andy Colgan from injury bring stability to the goalkeeper’s position after a period of flux?

League fixtures ahead: Away to Westmeath, Sun, May 16 (3.45); neutral (Athletic Grounds) v Down, Sun, May 23 (3.45); Away to Mayo, Sun, May 30 (1.45).

Down

Manager: Paddy Tally (3rd year)

Captain: Caolan Mooney

Last year: 2nd Div 3, promoted; lost Ulster semi-final to Cavan.

Main man: Mooney’s return last year after the assault that left him with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain was a massive boon.

One to watch: Liam Kerr, brings the threat of pace to the attack.

Critical question: How steep is the step up? Down were too good for Division 3 last year but the air gets much thinner now.

League fixtures ahead: Away to Mayo Sat, May 15 (2.0); neutral venue (Athletic Grounds) v Meath, Sun, May 23 (3.45); away to Westmeath, Sun, May 30 (1.45).

Westmeath

Manager: Jack Cooney (3rd year)

Captain: Kevin Maguire

Last year: 4th Div 2; lost Leinster quarter-final to Dublin.

Main man: John Heslin, hit 1-22 in last year’s League and tends to solve a range of problems for Westmeath with his versatility.

One to watch: Fola Ayorinde could do a job somewhere in the middle eight.

Critical question: With two home games, can they establish the sort of consistency required to make a promotion bid?

League fixtures ahead: Home to Meath Sun, May 16 (3.45); away to Mayo, Sat, May 22 (3.0); home to Down, Sun, May 30 (1.45).

DIVISION 2 – SOUTH

Clare

Manager: Colm Collins (8th year)

Captain: Eoin Cleary

Last year: 6th Div 2; lost Munster quarter-final to Tipperary.

Main man: Keelan Sexton, a constant scoring threat and Clare’s most reliable forward.

One to watch: Conor Jordan, the former Kerry minor and Under-21 has declared for the Banner this season.

Critical question: Can they fill the void left by Gary Brennan?

League fixtures ahead: Home to Laois, Sun, May 16 (3.45); Away to Kildare, Sun, May 23 (2.0); home to Cork, Sun, May 30 (1.45).

Cork

Manager: Ronan McCarthy (4th year)

Captain: Ian Maguire

Last year: 1st Div 3, promoted; lost Munster final to Tipperary.

Main man: Maguire emerged from last year’s Munster final with credit, securing an All-Star nomination.

One to watch: Mark Cronin, a sniper who scored 1-3 in the 2019 All-Ireland U-20 winning team.

Critical question: Without the retired James Loughrey and the injured Maurice Shanley, can Cork harden a full-back line that were made look inexperienced by Tipp last year?

League fixtures ahead: Neutral venue (Thurles) v Kildare, Sat, May 15 (3.30), away to Laois, Sat, May 22 (7.0); away to Clare, Sun, May 30 (1.45).

Laois

Manager: Mike Quirke (2nd year)

Captain: John O’Loughlin

Last year: 5th Div 2; lost Leinster s-final to Dublin.

Main man: Donie Kingston, back after a year out and set to be a focal point of the attack.

One to watch: Finbarr Crowley – made his Laois debut as a 19-year-old in 2018.

Critical question: To what extent has Quirke been able improve his players skills and decision-making?

League fixtures ahead: Away to Clare, Sunday, May 16 (3.45); home to Cork, Sat, May 22 (7.0); home to Kildare, Sun, May 30 (1.45).

Kildare

Manager: Jack O’Connor (2nd year)

Captain: David Hyland

Last year: 3rd Div 2; lost Leinster semi-final to Meath

Main man: Kevin Feely, a supreme athlete and as one of the best fielders currently playing.

One to watch: Darragh Kirwan, hit 0-6 (five from play) on his championship debut against Offaly last November.

Critical question: Where have the All-Ireland winning U-20s of 2018 gone? Only three; Mark Dempsey, Jimmy Hyland and Aaron Masterson played any part in last year’s championship defeat to Meath.

League fixtures ahead: Neutral venue (Thurles) v Cork, Sat, May 15 (3.30); home to Clare, Sun, May 23 (2.0); away to Laois, Sun, May 30 (1.45).