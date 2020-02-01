Allianz National League: Battle of League and All-Ireland Champions as Dublin take on Mayo in Castlebar
- The two winners of last year's major trophies face off at McHale Park
- Mayo haven't beaten Dublin at home since 2012
- Both sides looking for first win after draws on opening weekend
Throw-In is at 7pm
