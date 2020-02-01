Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 1 February 2020

Allianz National League: Battle of League and All-Ireland Champions as Dublin take on Mayo in Castlebar

  • The two winners of last year's major trophies face off at McHale Park
  • Mayo haven't beaten Dublin at home since 2012
  • Both sides looking for first win after draws on opening weekend
1 February 2020; A general view inside the stadium prior to the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 2 match between Mayo and Dublin at Elverys MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Stephen Bennett

Throw-In is at 7pm

Online Editors

