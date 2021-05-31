Allianz League semi-final details confirmed: Dublin and Donegal to face off in Kingspan Breffni Park

Dublin's Allianz football league semi-final with Donegal has been fixed for Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday week after both counties agreed to a neutral venue.

The other league semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone will take place on the same day in Killarney at 5pm.

Kerry were entitled to home venue because they had only one regulation home game to Tyrone's two.

The relegation playoffs, more important games in the context of 2022 status, will take place on Sunday afternoon with Armagh winning the toss and being afforded home venue for their game with Roscommon, now fixed for the Athletic Grounds at 3pm with Monaghan hosting Galway at 3.45pm in Clones.

Monaghan had already secured home advantage, courtesy of having had just one home game in the regulation part of the league, compared to Galway's two, a decision that has perplexed Galway manager Padraic Joyce and others.

Kildare won the toss for home venue in their Division Two league semi-final with Meath and that's fixed for Newbridge at 2pm on Sunday. The Clare/Mayo semi-final will take place in Ennis at 1.45pm.

The full list of dates, times and venues for the league semi-finals and relegation play offs are:

Allianz FL (all extra-time and winner of the day)

Saturday, June 12

Div 1 semi-finals

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney - Kerry v Tyrone, 5pm, TG4

Kingspan Breffni, Cavan - Donegal v Dublin, 7.15pm, TG4

Division 2 relegation lay-off

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork - Cork v Westmeath, 2pm, GAAGO

Páirc Esler, Newry - Down v Laois, 18.15, GAAGO

Division 3 semi-finals

Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmaida, Carrick on Shannon - Derry v Limerick, 4pm, GAAGO

Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Tullamore - Offaly v Fermanagh, 6pm, GAAGO

Division 3 relegation Play-off

Páirc Tailteann, Navan - Cavan v Wicklow, 2pm, GAAGO

Division 4 Semi-Final

Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow - Carlow v Louth, 4pm, GAAGO

Sunday, June 13

Division 1 Relegation play-off

Athletic Grounds - Armagh v Roscommon, 3pm GAAGO

St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones - Monaghan v Galway, 3.45pm TG4

Division 2 Semi-Finals

Cusack Park, Ennis - Clare v Mayo, 1.45pm, TG4

St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge - Kildare v Meath 2pm, GAAGO

Division 3 Relegation Play-off

Glennon Brothers Pearse Pk - Longford v Tipperary, 3.45pm, GAAGo

Division 4 semi-final

Fraher Field, Dungarvan - Waterford v Antrim, 12:15pm, GAAGO

Shield Final

MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise Sligo v Wexford, 3pm, GAAGo