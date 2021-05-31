Allianz League semi-final details confirmed: Dublin and Donegal to face off in Kingspan Breffni Park

Dublin's Allianz football league semi-final with Donegal has been fixed for Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday week after both counties agreed to a neutral venue.
The other league semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone will take place on the same day in Killarney at 5pm.
Kerry were entitled to home venue because they had only one regulation home game to Tyrone's two.
The relegation playoffs, more important games in the context of 2022 status, will take place on Sunday afternoon with Armagh winning the toss and being afforded home venue for their game with Roscommon, now fixed for the Athletic Grounds at 3pm with Monaghan hosting Galway at 3.45pm in Clones.
Monaghan had already secured home advantage, courtesy of having had just one home game in the regulation part of the league, compared to Galway's two, a decision that has perplexed Galway manager Padraic Joyce and others.
Kildare won the toss for home venue in their Division Two league semi-final with Meath and that's fixed for Newbridge at 2pm on Sunday. The Clare/Mayo semi-final will take place in Ennis at 1.45pm.
The full list of dates, times and venues for the league semi-finals and relegation play offs are:
Allianz FL (all extra-time and winner of the day)
Saturday, June 12
Div 1 semi-finals
Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney - Kerry v Tyrone, 5pm, TG4
Kingspan Breffni, Cavan - Donegal v Dublin, 7.15pm, TG4
Division 2 relegation lay-off
Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork - Cork v Westmeath, 2pm, GAAGO
Páirc Esler, Newry - Down v Laois, 18.15, GAAGO
Division 3 semi-finals
Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmaida, Carrick on Shannon - Derry v Limerick, 4pm, GAAGO
Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, Tullamore - Offaly v Fermanagh, 6pm, GAAGO
Division 3 relegation Play-off
Páirc Tailteann, Navan - Cavan v Wicklow, 2pm, GAAGO
Division 4 Semi-Final
Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow - Carlow v Louth, 4pm, GAAGO
Sunday, June 13
Division 1 Relegation play-off
Athletic Grounds - Armagh v Roscommon, 3pm GAAGO
St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones - Monaghan v Galway, 3.45pm TG4
Division 2 Semi-Finals
Cusack Park, Ennis - Clare v Mayo, 1.45pm, TG4
St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge - Kildare v Meath 2pm, GAAGO
Division 3 Relegation Play-off
Glennon Brothers Pearse Pk - Longford v Tipperary, 3.45pm, GAAGo
Division 4 semi-final
Fraher Field, Dungarvan - Waterford v Antrim, 12:15pm, GAAGO
Shield Final
MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise Sligo v Wexford, 3pm, GAAGo