Allianz League Round-Up: Roscommon triumph over Ricken’s Rebels, Banner open campaign with wind in their sails

Players from both sides tussle during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Roscommon and Cork

DIVISION 2

Roscommon triumph over Ricken’s Rebels

Roscommon 1-13

Cork 0-10

Donie and Enda Smith hit 1-9 between them as Roscommon’s excellent first-half display paved the way for a fully deserved win against an out-of-sorts Cork side in tough conditions at Dr Hyde Park.

The home side were 1-10 to 0-6 ahead, after hitting 1-7 without reply between the 14th and 29th minutes, at the break, having played with the advantage of a strong breeze during the opening half.

But Cork couldn’t make any inroads in the second half, lacking the guile and creative spark to break down a resolute Roscommon defence where Brian Stack and Richard Hughes were outstanding.

Early points from David Buckley and Matthew Taylor suggested that Cork were eager to hand new boss Keith Ricken an opening-day league triumph, but when Donie Smith brought the sides level, 0-3 apiece, from a free after 13th minutes, it paved the way for the Rossies to run riot.

Then Cork goalkeeper Míchéal Martin couldn’t hold Enda Smith’s effort on goal, allowing the ball to slip from his grasp and roll over the line for the only goal of the contest.

Roscommon were on a roll now as Niall Kilroy, Donie Smith, who ended up with 0-7 over the 70 minutes, and Cian McKeon (free) put their side firmly in command.

When Cork defender Cian Kiely was pinged for overcarrying close to goal, under intense pressure from a plethora of Roscommon forwards, Donie Smith tagged on another free, and he soon added yet another to push his side 1-9 to 0-3 ahead.

A hat-trick of Cork scores from Brian Hurley (2) and John O’Rourke hinted at a Cork revival but McKeon had the final say of the half with an excellent point from play to leave the Rossies 1-10 to 0-6 ahead at half time.

Cork grabbed scores through Mark Cronin and a long-range free from Hurley, but they wouldn’t score again for another 20 minutes, lacking the creative spark to regain a foothold in the match.

A couple of Donie Smith frees kept the scoreboard ticking over for Roscommon before a superb Enda Smith effort on the run was sandwiched between a free and a ’45 from Hurley to leave the Rossies firmly in control at the final whistle.

SCORERS – Roscommon: D Smith 0-7 (5f); E Smith 1-2; C McKeon 0-3 (2f); N Kilroy 0-1. Cork: B Hurley 0-6 (4f, 1‘45’); D Buckley, M Taylor, J O’Rourke, M Cronin 0-1 each.

ROSCOMMON – C Lavin 6; F Lennon 7, B Stack 8, E McCormack 7; D Ruane 6, C Hussey 7, R Hughes 8; U Harney 7, E Nolan 7; N Kilroy 7, E Smith 9, D McGann 6; C McKeon 7, D Smith 8, C Heneghan 5. Subs: B O’Carroll 5 for Heneghan (h-t), C Lawless 5 for Ruane (50), S Cunnane 5 for McGann (57), C Sugrue 4 for Harney (65), C Walsh 4 for Lennon (67).

CORK – M Martin 5; S Powter 6, K Flahive 5, T Corkery 5; C Kiely 6, J Cooper 5, M Taylor 7; J Grimes 5, R Maguire 6; D Buckley 5, J O’Rourke 6, C O’Callaghan 5; M Cronin 6, B Hurley 7, D Dineen 6. Subs: E McSweeney 5 for Grimes (25), K O’Donovan 5 for Cooper (h-t), C Óg Jones 4 for D Buckley (48), P King 4 for O’Rourke (65), M Buckley 4 for Cronin (67).

REF – S Mulhare (Laois)





Banner open campaign with wind in their sails

Clare 1-13

Offaly 0-7

Clare manager Colm Collins began his ninth season at the helm with a merited nine-point victory over John Maughan’s Offaly in Division 2 of the Allianz football league at Cusack Park, Ennis yesterday.

Played in difficult conditions, the Faithful County took an early initiative when aided by a strong breeze at their backs they opened up a three-point lead (0-3 to 0-0) by the 14th minute.

Corner-forward Bernard Allen slotted over in the fourth minute after he received a pass from wing-back Ciarán Donnelly. Ruairí McNamee doubled the lead before Allen grabbed his second and his side’s third point.

Clare opened their account on the quarter-hour mark with a Pearse Lillis point from the right wing. But further Offaly scores by Allen once more and a Dylan Hyland effort left the visitors ahead, 0-5 to 0-1, by the 23rd minute.

But Clare found their mojo from then until the half-time whistle. Despite playing against the wind the Banner County tagged on three scores through Keelan Sexton (2) and team captain Eoin Cleary, to trail by one (0-5 to 0-4) at the break.

During the half-time break it must be assumed that Collins, the Clare boss, was the happier of the two managers.

Following the restart Offaly introduced substitutes Declan Hogan and David Dempsey but it was the Banner who drew first blood. An attack up the left flank found the energetic Cian O’Dea who passed to an awaiting Darragh Bohannon (pictured). The tall wing-forward found the back of Paddy Dunican’s net with a sweet strike for the game’s only goal. It proved to be the turning point of the clash.

Clare went two points ahead and were never led from then on out.

Cleary made it a three-point lead with a left-footed free from close range a minute later as the hosts began to take advantage of an ever increasing wind.

They also changed their tactics from the first half when they were over-reliant on a possession game, whereas in the second period they assumed a more direct approach and ran at the Offaly defence.

They outscored their opponents after the break by 1-9 to 0-2 employing this approach.

Cleary once more, David Tubridy, Lillis again, Sexton twice, a pair by sub Jamie Malone and one by another sub Ciarán Downes, all conspired to achieve a handsome victory. Offaly’s two second-half scores came from Lee Pearson and a pointed free by goalie Dunican.

Scorers – Clare: K Sexton 0-4 (4f); D Bohannon 1-0; E Cleary 0-3 (2f); P Lillis, J Malone 0-2 each; D Tubridy, C Downes 0-1 each.

Offaly: B Allen 0-3; P Dunican (f), D Hyland, R McNamee, L Pearson 0-1 each.

Clare – S Ryan 7; C Rouine 7, C Brennan 7 M Doherty 7; C O’Dea 8, C Russell 8, A Sweeney 7; C O’Connor 7, D O’Neill 7; D Bohannon 7, E Cleary 8, P Lillis 7; D Tubridy 7, K Sexton 7, A Griffin 7. Subs: P Collins 7 for Tubridy (55), E Collins 7 for Rouine (55), J Malone 7 for Griffin (57), D Walsh 7 for Russell (inj, 64), C Downes 7 for O’Neill (70).

Offaly – P Dunican 7; N Darby 7, J Lalor 7, L Pearson 7; C Donnelly 7, C Donahoe 7, J Moloney 7; J Hayes 6, C Mangan 6; B Carroll 6, A Sullivan 6, D Hyland 7; B Allen 7, N McNamee 6, R McNamee 7. Subs: C Egan 7 for Carroll (34), D Dempsey 6 for Sullivan (h-t), D Hogan 6 for N McNamee (h-t), J Bryant 6 for Hyland (49), C Doyle 6 for Pearson (inj, 64), R Egan 6 for Mangan (inj, 70).

Ref – B Griffin (Kerry).



‘I thought we were rusty,’ says Gallagher despite victory

DERRY 1-10

DOWN 0-6

Derry returned to Division 2 with a seven-point win over Ulster rivals Down at Owenbeg.

Niall Loughlin’s goal midway through the first half provided the centrepiece for victory with nine players scoring for the winners.

Andrew Gilmore, with three points, top scored for a Down side who struggled to find any real rhythm throughout the 70 minutes.

Contrasting Dr McKenna Cup campaigns allowed Rory Gallagher and the returning James McCartan to at least blood a number of promising youngsters. But the serious stuff started on Saturday.

Gallagher regretted his side’s errors despite the win.

“I’d love to say it was a smashing performance, but it was scrappy and full of individual mistakes,” he admitted. “You can see that a number of the boys haven’t played a lot of football. I thought we were very rusty. While we won 1-10 to 0-6 I think we are an awful lot better, we just made mistakes.”

An injury-time Matthew Downey free stretched Derry’s half-time lead to 1-6 to 0-4, with the scoreboard adequately reflecting the Oakleaf dominance.

A beginning that offered hard graft over crowd-pleasing artistry saw little to separate the sides – both amassing 0-2 apiece in the opening quarter, Shane McGuigan and Paul Cassidy’s scores equalled by those of Ruairí McCormack and Darren O’Hagan.

Derry found a quicker gear after that. They hit four of the following five scores, with Niall Loughlin’s goal in the 18th minute the key one.

Lachlan Murray and Ciarán McFaul were also among the scorers, with Andrew Gilmore’s point and a Barry O’Hagan free keeping Down’s interest in the contest.

There were 14 minutes gone in the second half before Derry added to their tally courtesy of a point from McFaul. But in a low-scoring second half, that point heralded three more with Conor Doherty, Niall Toner and Paul Cassidy raising white flags as Derry eased to the winning line.

Frees from Gilmore book-ended those Derry points in a disappointing night for the Mournemen.

Scorers – Derry: N Loughlin 1-0; C McFaul, P Cassidy 0-2 each; P McGrogan, C Doherty, M Downey (1f), S McGuigan, L Murray, N Toner 0-1 each.

Down: A Gilmore 0-3 (2fs); R McCormack, D O’Hagan, B O’Hagan (1f) 0-1 each.

Derry – O Lynch 8; C McKaigue 6, B Rogers 7, C McCluskey 8; C Doherty 8, G McKinless 7, P McGrogan 8; C Glass 7, C McFaul 8; M Downey 6, E Doherty 6, P Cassidy 6; N Loughlin 7, S McGuigan 6, L Murray 6. Subs: B Heron 6 for G McKinless (23), N Toner 6 for M Downey (46), S Heavron 6 for L Murray (58), S Downey 6 for C Glass (65), J Doherty 6 for S McGuigan (68).

Down – R Burns 6; P Fegan 7, F McElroy 6, G Collins 6; R McCormack 7, N McParland 6, D O’Hagan 7; A Doherty 6, O Murdock 6; C Mooney 6, L Kerr 6, C McCartan 6; B O’Hagan 7, K McKernan 7, A Gilmore 8. Subs: T Rushe 6 for K McKernan (53), J McCarton 6 for C Mooney (61), C Francis 6 for D O’Hagan (64), B McArdle 6 for L Kerr (68), D Murtagh 6 for N McParland (70).

Ref – P Neilan (Roscommon).

DIVISION 3





Antrim’s Small makes big impact

Antrim 1-14

Fermanagh 0-8

A Kevin Small goal 12 minutes from time swung this all-Ulster Division 3 contest decisively in Antrim’s favour as they went on to ease to a nine-point victory on Saturday night at Brewster Park.

Momentum had appeared to be with Fermanagh as they cut a five-point deficit back to 0-9 to 0-8 but Small’s goal, coming after good work by the impressive Michael McCann, saw Antrim take a firm grip.

Fermanagh blew three good goal chances in the first half while Antrim missed little as they opened up a 0-6 to 0-3 advantage at the interval.

Points from Ryan Murray and Odhran Eastwood pushed Antrim five clear early in the second half but Fermanagh looked to have turned the tide as Seán Quigley, Ciarán Corrigan and Gary McKenna were among the points.

But then came Small’s crucial goal, finished at the second attempt.

Scorers – Antrim: K Small 1-1; T McCann 0-3 (2f); R McCann (f), O Eastwood (m), J Gribbon (m) 0-2 each; R Murray, D McAleese, S McGarry, M McCann 0-1 each. Fermanagh: S Quigley 0-4 (3f, 1m); D McGurn, C Corrigan, R Lyons, G McKenna 0-1 each.

Fermanagh – S McNally 7; J Cassidy 7, G Cavanagh 6, L Flanagan 7; A Breen 6, J McMahon 7, D McCusker 7; R Jones 6, J McDade 6; J Largo Elis 6, B Horan 6, R Lyons 6; C Corrigan 6, D McGurn 6, S Quigley 6. Subs: S McGullion 6 for J McDade (h-t), G McKenna 6 for R Lyons, Shane McGullion for A Breen (52), T Bogue 6 for L Flanagan (65).

Antrim – O Kerr 7; E McCabe 6, R Johnston 7, J McAuley 6; P Healy 6, J Laverty 8, D McAleese 7; M McCann 8, K Small 7; R Murray 6, J Gribbon 7, P McBride 6; T McCann 7, R McCann 7, O Eastwood 7. Subs: P McAleer 6 for P McBride (h-t), C Murray 6 for O Eastwood (44), P McCormick 6 for R Murray (55), S McGarry 6 for R McCann (68), P Shivers 6 for T McCann (70).

Ref – B Griffin (Kerry)





Donovan on the double

Limerick 4-9

Longford 1-11

CLINIAL LIMERICK netted three first-half goals to open their Division 3 account with a deserved victory over Longford.

Leading from 85 seconds to the finish, Billy Lee’s side hit the net through Cillian Fahy, Brian Donovan, twice, before James Naughton sealed the game late on.

They failed to miss a shot from play in the opening half. Goals on 26 and 31 from Donovan pushed the gap to nine, but Longford closed the half with points from Jayson Matthews and Darren Gallagher. Trailing 3-5 to 0-7 at the interval, Billy O’Loughlin’s men slowly fought back into the contest. Moments after five additional minutes were added, Darragh Doherty found the goal they craved and they were within two.

Limerick countered and a superb point from sub Robbie Bourke was quickly followed by a tap-in from Naughton to seal a home win.

Scorers – Limerick: B Donovan 2-1; C Fahy 1-3; J Naughton 1-1; P De Brún, H Bourke, J Ryan (f), R Bourke 0-1 each. Longford: D Doherty 1-2 (0-1f); D Gallagher (2f), J Matthews, J Hagan, 0-2 each; O Kenny (m), B O’Farrell, R Smyth 0-1 each.

LIMERICK – D O’Sullivan (C) 7, J Liston 7, S O’Dea 7, M Donovan 6, C Sheehan 7, I Corbett 7, R Childs 7, D Treacy 8, C Fahy 9, P De Brún 8, B Donovan 9, J Naughton 7, P Nash 6, J Ryan 6, H Bourke 7. Subs: P Maher 7 for Donovan (4), A Enright 7 for P De Brún (43), R Bourke 7 for Ryan (61), T McCarthy 7 for Childs (61), D Kelly 6 for Nash (63).

LONGFORD – P Collum 5, P Fox 6, A Farrell 5, B O’Farrell 7, J Moran 7, M Quinn (C) 6, I O’Sullivan 7, D Gallagher 8, R Moffat 7, P Lynn 5, A Farrell 7, D Reynolds 7, J Hagan 7, J Matthews 7, O Kenny 8. Subs: R Smyth for Farrell (h-t), D Doherty 8 for Lynn (h-t), K McGann 7 for Hagan (47), T McNevin 7 for Gallagher (53), R McNerney 7 for Kenny (60), C Dooner 7 for Smyth (65).

Ref – C Reilly (Meath)





McCartan inspires Westmeath

Westmeath 1-16

Wicklow 2-8

AN 11-point turnaround enabled Westmeath to record a deserved win in miserable conditions in Mullingar.

Wind-assisted Wicklow got the dream star with a Darragh Fitzgerald goal after 70 seconds. Further points followed from Kevin Quinn, Dean Healy and Mark Kenny before impressive sub Nigel Harte opened the home team’s account in the ninth minute.

When Eoin Darcy rifled to the net in the 13th minute, the Garden County were 2-3 to 0-1 ahead. Malachy Stone was black-carded in the 22nd minute and points from play by John Heslin and Luke Loughlin helped Jack Cooney’s men to get the deficit down to 2-4 to 0-7.

Points from Quinn and Pádraig O’Toole, either side of Rory Stokes’ dismissal (second yellow) had Wicklow 2-6 to 0-7 up at the interval. Sam McCartan’s goal ignited the comeback and when Lorcan Dolan edged Westmeath ahead they never looked back.

Scorers – Westmeath: J Heslin 0-7 (5f); S McCartan 1-0; L Dolan, N Harte, L Loughlin (1‘45’) 0-2 each; R O’Toole, A Gardiner, D Lynch 0-1 each.

Wicklow: E Darcy, D Fitzgerald 1-0 each; K Quinn 0-3; M Jackson 0-2 (1f, 1‘45’); D Healy, P O’Toole, M Kenny 0-1 each.

Westmeath – J Daly 6; J Smith 7, K Maguire n/r, J Gonoud 7; D Giles 6, R Wallace 8, S McCartan 8; R Connellan 7, J Lynam 5; L Loughlin 7, C McCormack 5, D Lynch 6; R O’Toole 7, J Heslin 7, A Gardiner 6. Subs: N Harte 8 for Maguire (inj, 7), L Dolan 7 for McCormack (48), K Martin 6 for Lynam (63), F Ayorinde for Connellan (70).

Wicklow – M Jackson 8; P O’Keane 7, N Devereux 6, E Murtagh 6; A Maher 6, N Donnelly 6, M Stone 5; D Healy 7, P O’Toole 7; E Darcy 5, M Kenny 6, D Fitzgerald 6; R Stokes 5, K Quinn 8, P Cunningham 5. Subs: C Byrne 5 for Cunningham (47), C McDonald 6 for Darcy (51), C Maguire 6 for Stone (57), D Devereux for Fitzgerald (66), O McGraynor for Byrne (70).

Ref – J Molloy (Galway).

DIVISION 4

Exiles capitalise on Clarke red

London 2-11

Carlow 1-13

A straight red card for Carlow centre-forward Jamie Clarke on 44 minutes proved the turning point of this first-round tie at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday.

Clarke was Carlow’s most influential forward, scoring two points from play and pulling the strings. But his striking action in a sideline fracas provided the momentum for London to take control of the second half.

Clarke led Carlow into a 1-7 to 0-3 half-time lead and was also the architect of their goal on 15 minutes when he picked out Colm Hulton, who rattled the net. They extended that lead to 10 points (1-10 to 0-3) early in the second half, but the red card changed matters .

Goals followed for the Exiles from the impressive Liam Gavaghan and another from Enda McCormick. That second goal levelled the game before London went ahead, managing to hold on for a dramatic victory.

Scorers – London: L Gavaghan 1-3 (0-3fs); E McCormack 1-2; K Butler 0-3 (1m); F McMahon, S Dornan, J Gallagher 0-1 each.

Carlow: C Hulton 1-5 (0-2fs); C Crowley 0-3; J Clarke 0-2; D Foley (f), J Moore, S Clarke 0-1 each.

London – N Maher 6; C Long 6, M Moynihan 7, N McElwaine 6; R Sloan 6, E Walsh 7, E Flanagan 6; J Hynes 6, T Lenihan 6; L Gallagher 6, L Gavaghan 8, E Wynne 6; E McCormick 8, S Dornan 7, K Butler 7. Subs: C O’Neill 6 for Long (34); F McMahon 6 for Hynes (h-t); J Gallagher 7 for McElwaine (46); C Long for Lenihan (57); B O’Regan for McCormick (68).

Carlow – C Cunningham 6; L Roberts 6, K Bradley 6, D Curran 6; D O’Brien 7, J McCabe 6, S Buggy 6; M Ware 6, C Doyle 6; J Moore 6, J Clarke 8, S Clarke 6; C Crowley 7, D Foley 6, C Hulton 8. Subs: N Hickey 6 for Bradley (55); S Bambrick 6 for McCabe (55); P Hynes for Ware (64); C Lomax for Doyle (68).

Ref – C Maguire (Clare)







Sligo’s smash-and-grab success

Sligo 0-12

Wexford 0-10

THE drama came late as Sligo fashioned two points to emerge with victory at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford kicked three unanswered points in the opening 11 minutes through Ben Brosnan (free), Eoghan Nolan and Dean O’Toole.

Sligo responded with scores from Seán Carrabine (two) and Peter Laffey. Wexford regained the lead through Páidí Hughes, with Tom Byrne and Brosnan adding further points. Sligo finished with Keelan Cawley and Carrabine scores to leave the home side with a 0-6 to 0-5 interval lead.

Two Niall Murphy points after the restart had Sligo in front, but Wexford responded through Brosnan (two frees) and Robbie Brooks (’45) to lead 0-8 to 0-7 after 45 minutes.

Sligo ’keeper Eamonn Kilgannon made two top saves, and with the sides deadlocked at 0-10 each, points from Carrabine and Niall Murphy earned victory.

Scorers – Sligo: S Carrabine 0-6 (3f, 1 ’45); N Murphy 0-3 (1f); K Cawley 0-2; P Laffey 0-1. Wexford: B Brosnan 0-5 (1f); D Brooks (‘45), P Hughes, T Byrne, D O’Toole, E Nolan 0-1 each.

Sligo – E Kilgannon 8; E Lyons 7, E McGuinness 7, P McNamara 6; N Mullen 7, P Kilcoyne 7, K Cawley 7; C Griffin 6, P Laffey7; S Carrabine 7, L Towey 7, M Gordon 6; A Reilly 6, P Hughes 6, N Murphy 7. Subs: C Marren 7 for Griffin 6 (53), D Quinn 6 for Hughes 6 (53), P Spillane 6 for Gordon 6 (59), B Egan for Carrabine (69).

Wexford – D Brooks 7; E Porter 7, N Rossiter 7, G Malone 6; P Hughes 7, M O’Connor 8, D Furlong 7; L Coleman 7, D Lyons 6; T Byrne 7, K O’Grady 6, A Tobin 6; D O’Toole 6, E Nolan 6, B Brosnan 7. Subs: M Rossiter 6 for O’Grady (35), N Hughes 6 for O’Toole (h-t), M Furlong 7 for Malone (h-t), L O’Connor 6 for Lyons (51), R Brooks for Nolan (65).

Ref – J Ryan (Cork)





Opening defeat for Moran

Cavan 0-12

Leitrim 0-8

Andy Moran’s first league match in charge of Leitrim ended in defeat.

The home side began brightly in Carrick-on-Shannon, with Keith Beirne edging them ahead with points from a free and play by the sixth minute but Cavan soon took control and held the edge for most of the rest of the game.

Cavan’s Paddy Lynch tapped over an early free and a Raymond Galligan placed ball put them on level terms.

Lynch then shot his side’s first point from play on 18 minutes.

A Galligan free stretched that, but Leitrim had a late first-half flourish and at the break the scoreline read: Cavan 0-6 Leitrim 0-5.

After the restart, Cavan full-forward Lynch fired over a point before Leitrim hit back with points from Beirne (free) and Dean McGovern to level it.

Following this, Cavan grabbed a four-point lead by the 56th minute. Beirne hit his side’s first score in 22 minutes, and their last, a free, but Lynch split the posts before the end.

SCORERS – Cavan: R Galligan (5fs), P Lynch (1f) 0-5 each; C O’Reilly, C Smith 0-1 each. Leitrim: K Beirne 0-5 (4fs); D Rooney 0-2; D McGovern 0-1.

Cavan – R Galligan 8; J McLoughlin 7, P Faulkner 6, K Brady 6; L Faulkner 5, K Clarke 7, O Kiernan 4; J Smith 7, T Galligan 8; O Brady 5, C Conroy 6, C Moynagh 6; C O’Reilly 7, P Lynch 9, C Madden 6. Subs: Cian Madden 4 for O Brady (h-t); M Reilly 5 for Kiernan (40); C Smith 6 for O’Reilly (66); N Murray 1 for Moynagh (75).

Leitrim – B Flynn 8; P Maguire 8, M Diffley 6, D Bruen 7; C McGloin 6, D Casey 6, J Heslin 6; D Wrynn 9, P Dolan 6; M Plunkett 7, K Beirne 8, D Rooney 7; Ryan O’Rourke 5, D McGovern 5, Riordan O’Rourke 4. Subs: D Flynn 4 for McGovern & J Rooney 3 for McGloin (46); P Kenaey |2 for Dolan (52); S Quinn 1 for Heslin (57); T Prior 1 for D Rooney (66).

Ref – S Lonergan (Tipperary)