Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 24 March 2019

Allianz League LIVE: Final day drama in football while hurling semi-finals unfold at Nowlan Park

Aidan O'Shea (left) and Aaron Gillane (right).
Aidan O'Shea (left) and Aaron Gillane (right).

There is plenty to play for on the final day of the Allianz Football League while we also have the hurling semi-finals at Nowlan Park. Follow all the action in our match tracker.

 

Online Editors

The Throw-In: Dublin's issues, Corofin's greatness and Waterford's quiet development

In association with Allianz

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport